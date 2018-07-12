July 12, 2018 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.

21-2016-CA-000036CAAXMX

WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR

MFRA TRUST 2014-2

Plaintiff

v.

PAUL K. CHRISTIAN; DONNA L.

CHRISTIAN A/K/A DONNA L.

MESSIER; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S), WHO (IS/ARE)

NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR

ALIVE, WHETHER SAID

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS

HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, SPOUSES,

OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; UNITED

STATES OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

Defendants.

______________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on May 24, 2018, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida, described as:

LOT 9, SUWANNEE LANDING FIRST ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE(S) 96, PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

a/k/a LOT 9 NW 78TH AVE,

BELL, FL 32619

at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at the South Door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main, Trenton, FL 32693, on July 23, 2018 beginning at 11:00 AM.

If you are a person claiming a right to funds remaining after the sale, you must file a claim with the clerk no later than 60 days after the sale. If you fail to file a claim you will not be entitled to any remaining funds.

Dated this 26 day of June, 2018.

(CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT)

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ Sylvia King

Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352-337-6237) at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice-impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Publish July 5 and 12, 2018b

_____________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0015-TD

Certificate Number:

15.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOTS 15 & 16 BLK E UNIT 2 TWO RIVERS ESTATE 12-7-14 67/217 70/655 117/12 167/152 167/153 197/269 263/543 2001/3266

Assessed to:

EASTON BULLARD JR

LILLY R BROWN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of August, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish July 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2018b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0016-TD

Certificate Number:

905.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

W 5 AC OF COM AT NW/C OF NE/4 OF SW/4 OF 14-10-16 FOR POR THENE RUN ALG N LN OF NE/4 OF SW/4 N 89 DEG E 926.43 FT TO POB THENCE CONT N 89 DEG E 381.02 FT TO A CONCRETE MONU-MENT MARKING NW/C OF NW/4 OF SE/4 OF SAID SEC 14 THENCE RUN ALG N LN OF NW/4 OF SE/4 N 88 DEG E 479.62 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT MARKED #4114 THENCE RUN S 664.20 FT THENCE RUN S 89 DEG W 830.02 FT THENCE RUN N 666.03 FT TO POP 63/139 71/506 86/503 95/220 101/637 103/57 107/118 111/180 161/556 UTIL EASEMENT 180/388 236/83 276/79 288/370 289/99 291/475 2000/4007 2001/3820 2001/3821 2008/5575 2009/5310

Assessed to:

SUSAN WILCOX

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of August, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish July 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2018b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0017-TD

Certificate Number:

188.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

COM AT SE/C OF SE/4 OF NW/4 OF 29-9-14 & RUN ON S LN OF SE/4 OF NW/4 S 89 DEG W 339.61 FT THENCE RUN N 74.36 FT TO N R/W LN OF CO RD 344 THENCE CONT N 271.57 FT TO POB THENCE CONT N 266.58 FT THENCE RUN S 89 DEG W 442.44 FT THENCE RUN S 07 DEG E 269 FT THENCE RUN N 89 DEG E 405.07 FT TO POB 61/2 134/128 136/286 233/344

Assessed to:

ERIC K ROBINSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of

Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of August, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish July 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2018b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0018-TD

Certificate Number:

211.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

E/4 OF S/2 OF NE/4 LESS 2 AC IN 85/40 CONT 18.37 AC LESS 1.20 AC RD R/W 109/107 236/678 UTIL EASEMENT 239/489

Assessed to:

EMIL P TORELLI

In the County of Gilchrist, State of

Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 7th day of August, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish July 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2018b

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under the provision of Section 90-267, Florida Statutes 1990, will register with the Secretary of State, Division of Corporations, P. O. Box 1300, Tallahassee, Florida 32302-1300, upon publication of this notice the fictitious name, to wit:

S&S Home Improvements (USA)

Description: Home Improvements

at 5620 SW County Road 341

Trenton, Florida 32693

Underwhich I am engaged in business in Gilchrist County, Florida.

That the party interested in said business is:

Sean Michael Beach

5620 SW County Road 341

Trenton, FL 32693

Publish July 12, 2018b

____________

CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS CITY COUNCIL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs will meet in a Budget Workshop on Monday, July 23, 2018 at 10:30 am at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Ct., Fanning Springs, FL.

The Agenda is:

1. 2018-2019 Budget

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

Pursuant to Florida Statutes 286.0105 that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the City Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. Which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

DATED this 9th day of July, 2018,

By Sheila Watson, City Clerk, City

of Fanning Springs, Florida.

Pub. July 12, 2018b

____________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on MONDAY, July 16, 2018 at 3:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (3:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator’s Report

8. Attorney’s Report

9. Clerk’s Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr., County Attorney; Ordinance 2018-03, Speed Limit Change on SW 50th Street to 30 mph

4:30 p.m. Fred Fox Enterprises, Inc.; CDBG First Public Hearing

4:45 p.m. Fred Fox Enterprises, Inc.; Fair Housing Workshop

5:00 p.m. Ted Burt, Attorney; Conveyance of Property from Gilchrist County to Arthur Hagan

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish July 12, 2018b

--------------