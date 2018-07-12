July 12, 2018 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Janice Ann Fairchild

Janice Ann Fairchild, 72, of West Point, Georgia, passed away June 28, 2018. Services were held on Tuesday, July 3rd at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home, Clearwater. Interment took place on July 5th at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Bell.

_____________________

Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) M Ward Fielding

Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) M Ward Fielding, age 88, passed away on June 30, 2018.

LTC Fielding was born in Ocala on May 2, 1930. He graduated from Ocala High School in 1948. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He also played in the Air Force Band where he was a trumpet principal. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, LTC Fielding joined the Army and earned both his bachelor’s degree in Music Education and master’s degree in Education Administration from Florida State University. At FSU, he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, the Phi Delta Kappa honor society, and the Phi Mu Alpha honor society. He was also first trumpet in the FSU Marching Chiefs. LTC Fielding completed post-graduate work at University of Florida, Auburn University, and Emory University.

LTC Fielding graduated from the Army Military Police School and the Army Command & General Staff College after his time at FSU. He then served as Assistant Director of Instruction at the Infantry Training Center in Fort Benning, Georgia. He was also past Commanding Officer of the 351st Military Police Unit in Ocala. LTC Fielding was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service and the Distinguished Service Medal. LTC Fielding retired from his military career on May 2, 1990.

LTC Fielding served as a teacher & public-school administrator at several schools in Georgia and Florida to include Madras Junior High School in Georgia and Cedar Key School, Bell High School and North Marion High School in Florida. He was the band director at Chamblee High School in Georgia and he was the first band director at Forest High School in Ocala.

LTC Fielding was a member of the Silver Springs Lion’s Club and was also a Mason with a lifetime membership to the Marion-Dunn Lodge. Additionally, he was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4781, the American Legion FL Post 27, Retired Officers Association, Reserve Officers Association, and an honorary member of Paralyzed Veterans of America. He was a long-time member of Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church.

LTC Fielding is survived by his wife of 62 years, Miriam Fielding; his sons, Mark Fielding & Jim Fielding; his daughter, Gladys Fielding; and his three grandsons, Brandon Bedford, Trevor Bedford, and Carson Bedford. LTC Fielding was predeceased by his son Earl Fielding.

Services were held at Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church (UMC) at 11am on Friday July 6. The family received guests one-hour prior to the service, and Masonic Rites were bestowed at Saint Paul’s UMC. Military honors were bestowed at graveside at Hillcrest Cemetery Ocala immediately following the service at Saint Paul’s. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated.

Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Ocala.

_____________________

Mr. Ronald Kevin Hardin

Ronald Kevin Hardin, 39, of Seminary, Mississippi passed away June 28, 2018.

Mr. Hardin was born October 2, 1978 in Marks, Mississippi. He had lived in Dixie County for over 15 years, before moving to Seminary, Mississippi two years ago. Mr. Hardin had worked at Anderson Columbia, was of the Baptist faith, and will always be remembered as “Uncle Caveman.” In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking, fishing, camping, and pretty much any other type of outdoor activity.

Mr. Hardin is survived by his son, Dakota Hardin, his daughters, Caitlyn Hardin and Jasime Hardin, his brothers, Johnny Hardin and Andy Hardin, his sisters, Sarah Adcock, Mary Moshier and Summer Davis, several nieces and nephews, and other extended family members.

A visitation was held in remembrance of Mr. Hardin Friday, July 6, 2018 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel.

_____________________

Mr. Daniel Francis “Shorty” Jones

Daniel Francis “Shorty” Jones, age 81, lifelong resident of Newberry passed away on Saturday July 7, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Jones was born in Newberry to Homer F. and Madalyn Hodge Jones. He graduated from Newberry High School and served in the United States Army in Europe as a medic. Shorty was a banker for 25 years and a lifelong farmer.

He was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Newberry where he served as a deacon and treasurer.

He leaves behind to grieve his loving wife of 57 years Joyce P. Jones, his son Daniel, his grandson Dylan, his sister Wanda Gay Laird, and many other family members and friends.

The Jones Family would like to thank Mrs. Jones’ brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Karen Palmer of Cumberland, Rhode Island for their help and love as well as the members of First Baptist Church of Newberry.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at the First Baptist Church of Newberry 25520 West Newberry Road, Newberry, with a visitation at the church one hour prior. Interment followed at Newberry Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church and/or Haven Hospice, Gainesville.

Arrangements were in the care of Milam Funeral And Cremation Services, Newberry.

_____________________

Mrs. JoAnn Lane McAlister

JoAnn Lane McAlister was born in Tampa on August 9, 1941 and passed away at the Blake Hospital in Bradenton on June 25, 2018.

JoAnn was a waitress for over 40 years. She lived the past 11 years in Bell with her daughter, until she got sick and moved back to the Bradenton area two months prior to her passing. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Eckert; parents Andrew Charles Lane and Hazel L. Cruz; her brother Quincey Lane and her sister Peggy Cordle.

JoAnn is survived by her children, Nora Dellane (James) Chason of Bell, Rhonda Marley of St. Petersburg; Andrea Zehnpfund (Richard) of Puyallup, Washington; John Perie of Starke, Debra “DeeDee” (John) Fordera of Ellenton. She is also survived by her brothers, Benjamin Lane of California, Patrick Lane of California, Thomas Lane of Ruskin; sisters, Nora Williams of Ruskin, Janice Lemke of Palmetto and 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grand children and many, many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held for friends and family at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church on July 21st at 11:00 a.m.

_____________________

Mrs. Minnie Lou Phillips

Minnie Lou Phillips of Callahan passed away in Jacksonville on July 4, 2018. She was 89 years old. Minnie Lou was born on October 5, 1928, one of 13 children born to Johnny and Minnie Geoghagan in Geneva County, Alabama. She grew up during the Great Depression. She was a Godly woman who married Robert Phillips on February 4, 1946. Together they raised 4 children. She was a loving mother and homemaker who loved her family and loved to cook, sew and crochet. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling around the United States. Our loss is Heaven’s gain! Minnie Lou is preceded in death by her parents and by her husband of 54 years, Robert. She is survived by her children, Charlotte Stokes of Callahan, Evone Manning of Glen St. Mary, Kathy Langston of Bell and Johnny (Raquel) Phillips of Auburndale; her grandchildren, Paul (Christina) Westmoreland, Dianna Smith, Eben (Amy) Westmoreland, James (Jennifer) Stokes, Deanna (Mark) Gardner, Rebecca (Jessee) Brown, Matthew Phillips, Joshua Phillips, Justine Phillips, Alejandra Ivanovich and Daniela (Lewis) Aquilar; 23 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren and her sisters, Francis Shuler of Jacksonville and Mary Harris of Pensacola.

Funeral services for Minnie Lou were held on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Bell Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Kuhr officiating. Interment followed at Bell Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_____________________

Ms. Sharon I. Rodgers

Sharon I. Rodgers, age 67, of Chiefland, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 8, 2018. She was born on January 17, 1951 to William and Alma Knight Brown in Levy County and was a lifelong resident. Sharon was a hard working convenience store clerk and was of the Baptist faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her daughters, Norma (Vernon) Robison of Fanning Springs and Caressa Rodgers of Old Town; her son, Casey Duquette of Chiefland; her sisters, Alice May Haire and Linda Sheffield, both of Chiefland and her brothers, Claude Brown of Indiana and Cecil Brown of High Springs.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_____________________

Mr. Bobby Ray Wright

Bobby Ray Wright, 79, of Old Town passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Mr. Wright was born July 21, 1938 to the late Claude and Vianna Wright in Eastman, Georgia, but had lived in the Old Town area since 1999 after moving from Warner Robins, Georgia. He was a computer operator, retiring from civil service at Robins Air Force Base. Mr. Wright loved his children and grandchildren. He was an active member of Scrub Creek Baptist Church serving as the treasurer.

Mr. Wright is survived by his wife of almost 39 years, Alma Wright; son, Dennis Lewis (Angela); daughters, Susan Carter and Tabitha Hayes; stepsons, Michael Braddy, Jamie (Denise) Braddy and Randy (JoAnne) Braddy; stepdaughters, Sharon Braddy, Angela Jones and Jean Hopper; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Wright were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 6, 2018 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Cody Lord officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

A visitation was held Saturday, July 7, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Warner Robins, Georgia. A graveside funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 8, 2018 at Parkway Memorial Gardens in Warner Robins.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________________

Card of Thanks

The Akins family would like to thank our community for the outpouring of love, prayers, financial support, food, cards, calls and other acts of kindness after our loss of Josh.

It’s so wonderful to live in a community with so many loving and caring people. All your visits and texts have meant so much to us.

Josh was a loving husband, dad, son, brother, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed.

______________