Kids beat the summer heat at Hart Springs splash park

As summer temperatures soar into the 90s, local families and visitors alike, have found a cool, fun spot to relax at Hart Springs Park. As one of the largest spring-fed swimming areas in the state, Hart Springs has long been a favorite destination. This summer, Hart Springs unveiled a new splash park to rave reviews.

Gilchrist County utilized FRDAP grant funding to construct the splash park at a cost of $53,736.

Construction began in July 2017 and the project was completed in April. Spring water is pumped into the splash park and it then filters out into the spring run.

One local mother, Ashley Cook, said, “This is the best thing the county has spent money on in a long time.”

She said her son, Holton, loves to play in the splash park while his older sister, Braley, and her friends swim in the springs.

Hart Springs is a favorite spot for many to enjoy. Mitchell Gentry and his staff have worked tirelessly to make the park a wonderland for visitors.

“We are humbled by the enormous continued support of our local county citizens and from many people who visit our park from other counties,” Gentry stated. “Recently, we have noted that because of the overabundance of swimmers it would be in the best interest of all to monitor the capacity of the swimming area.”

Gentry explained that when management feels the park has reached full capacity of swimmers, the park will close for the day to any additional entries. The park will reopen during the day based on the fluctuation of people leaving.

“We do not anticipate this to be a daily occurrence, but it might be an issue on the weekends,” Gentry stated. “We would appreciate your willingness to work with us as we attempt to not only operate a park that’s famous for its beauty, but also operate a park where safety is a concern.”

Hart Springs Park is open daily 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit hartsprings.com or call 463- 3444.