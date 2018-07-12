Kourtney’s Hope for the Animals Fundraiser is Friday

Share !



A fundraiser dinner will be held July 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street, Trenton, in honor of Kourtney Dunnam Lambert. Plates are $10 each, and you will have your choice of smoked pork or chicken. Baked beans, cole slaw, potato salad, dessert, and a roll will be included as well. All money raised will be donated to the Gilchrist County Animal Shelter.

Kourtney was killed April 7, 2018 by lightning. This fundraiser is in her memory and organized by her family. She had a love for animals and always wanted to save every stray dog or cat that she could. If you don’t want to purchase a dinner, we are taking donations of dog or cat food, and any other items you may want to donate. If someone would like to volunteer at the event, call Lynn at 352-231-7051.