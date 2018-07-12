Repeat Offender arrested again for burglary

Share !



During the late morning hours of June 26, 2018, multiple agencies responded to a residential burglary in progress in the 170th block of Old Fanning Grade. A homeowner returned home to find an unknown white male subject removing firearms from the home. The burglar escaped on foot. Personnel from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Cross City Correctional Institution, Mayo Correctional Institution and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission responded to assist Levy County Sheriff’s Office in the search for the suspect.

After tracking the suspect with multiple K-9s, officers were able to determine that the suspect had committed two residential burglaries, two vehicle burglaries, and he stole one pickup truck. The suspect was able to steal multiple firearms, electronic equipment and a cellular phone. The suspect evaded capture that day, but his freedom was short-lived.

LCSO deputies, with the assistance of cooperating agencies, made these cases their top priority. Using forensic evidence recovered at the crime scenes as well as follow up witness interviews and other investigative methods, LCSO investigators developed Matthew Schrader, date of birth 7-1-93, of Chiefland as the suspect in these cases. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office was instrumental in providing timely processing of the forensic evidence.

Schrader has multiple prior felony convictions. In April of 2018, he was placed on Drug Offender Probation in the Circuit Court for Levy County. In May of 2018, two arrest warrants for Violation of Probation were issued from Levy County.

On June 27, 2018, Acting Circuit Judge Sheree Lancaster issued two new arrest warrants for the crimes committed the previous day. Schrader is facing multiple counts of Armed Burglary, Grand Theft and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Schrader also faces one count of Criminal Mischief for damage done at one of the residences. The combined bonds on the two warrants were set at $2.6 million.

Later on June 27th deputies from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and LCSO located Schrader in Fanning Springs in Gilchrist County and arrested him on the Violation of Probation Warrants. Deputies continued their investigation and were eventually able to recover all of the firearms and the vehicle that had been stolen in the crime spree. On June 28, 2018 Schrader was transferred to the Levy County Detention Center and received his first appearance on June 29, 2018.

This investigation is continuing and investigators believe that additional crimes will be solved. Investigators are requesting anyone who may have information about these crimes to call LCSO at 352-486-5111. Should callers wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-349-8477.