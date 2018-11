Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Mr. Cecil Corbin of Trenton passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at the age of 92.

Many long time county residents respected Mr. Corbin for his many years of service to the citizens of Gilchrist County as a County Commissioner for 36 years.

He also worked for many years with the Suwannee Lumber Company which was founded in 1954 in Cross City.