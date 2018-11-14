D. Ray Harrison, Jr. steps aside following 53 years of service to Gilchrist County

Share !



A man that has made a successful life and enjoyed providing service to the people of Gilchrist County was greeted and thanked by many Monday afternoon before his last Commission meeting. D. Ray has become a political icon in Gilchrist County and is retiring after 53 years of continued service being elected to represent the people in Gilchrist County.

His fellow Commissioners presented Chairman Harrison with a plaque thanking him for the 53 years of service to the people of Gilchrist County.

Commissioner Harrison sat relaxing in a rocking chair in front of a room full of his friends. The beautiful wood rocking chair was brought to the occasion by a group of representatives who served with him on the Small County Coalition. Many folks from Gilchrist County and the surrounding area attended the celebration to share these moments with the man that has done so much for so many people in Gilchrist County.

“I just want to thank all of you for coming by today and spending a little time with us,” D. Ray explained. There were many people that told of their experiences with the former Property Appraiser and how he has continued to be of service to them since becoming County Commissioner representing District 2. D. Ray Harrison, Jr. told the many people attending that his secret to service to the public is, “You work for them, they don’t work for You.”

Sheriff Bobby Schultz explained that he has been called D Ray junior, because he always has a few words to thank people and that he has learned this from Mr. Harrison and the leadership he has provided while he served the people in Gilchrist County.