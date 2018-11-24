Felice Swalla volunteer of the year at Senior Center

Share !



Over 85 senior citizens enjoyed a wonderful Thanksgiving Dinner on Friday November 16, at the Senior Center in Trenton.

Norm Conti headed up the event and welcomed the seniors as they arrived. The group enjoyed live music provided by Don Thomas, Dan Talley and Dwight Smith.

Each year at this event one of the highlights is the naming of the Volunteer of the Year. Conti said, “I feel so thankful because so many people make this organization what it is by helping out where they are needed.” He went on to say that whenever he called this lady, she was always willing to help whether it was carving five turkeys or teaching exercise classes to the seniors. Conti called Felice Swalla forward to accept her plaque. He then told everyone that Swalla was moving to New York state to live near her daughter. He went on to say how much everyone was going to miss her. Mr. and Mrs. Swalla moved to Florida back in 1977 and have lived in between Trenton and Newberry for the past 28 years.

Conti and Nancy Padgett gave out the much awaited door prizes of candy and warm throws.

Everyone enjoyed the wonderful meal and a time to socialize with their friends.