Ginger Russell Fanning Springs City Council

Share !



The Fanning Springs City Council Seat 3 election ended in a tie on November 6. Ginger Russell, received 112 votes and June Ladewig received 112 votes.

Per State of Florida rules, lots were to be drawn to settle the election. Both Ladies names were placed in a bucket and Ms. Russell’s name was drawn as the winner. She will replace Barbara Locke.

Mayor Trip Lancaster congratulated both ladies on a well run race.