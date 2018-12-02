Great News from the North Florida Fair!

Share !



Submitted

The North Florida Fair was held November 8 -18 in Tallahassee and Gilchrist 4-H sent 3 groups of judging teams this year. One group did farm judging, that team consisted of Brant Lane, Linden Teague, Aubrie Blair, Joyce Teague, Lane Blair, Adli Elliott, Madison Lane, Reagan Lane and Laina Teague. The junior team placed 3rd overall with Aubrie Blair having the highest individual score and the intermediate team placed 2nd overall.

Another group did Consumer choice judging, now called Life Smarts and that team consisted of Emily Pedersen, Jonathan Green, and Dustin Brown. They placed 1st with Gilchrist county bringing home the top three highest individual scores!

Osceola 4-H club sent a Dairy Judging Team to the fair, the team members were Merry Bacom, Laurel Bacom, and Dustin Brown. Laurel was the 2nd high individual for the junior age division.

Additionally, Gilchrist 4-H sent several animal exhibitors who competed with their show projects in the poultry division, the dairy goat division, and in the cattle division.

The Grand Champion Commercial Heifer, raised by Laina Teague and shown by Linden Teague was entered in the cattle show. Linden won 1st place in 4th grade Showman and the 1st place Herdsman award!

Laina Teague had a 1st in class and a 2nd in class with her heifers.

At the dairy goat show Joyce Teague had one third place in class, and one first in class. She also had the Grand Champion Nubian and placed 3rd in junior showmanship.

Merry Bacom placed 2nd in intermediate showmanship, and placed first in her goat class. Laurel Bacom placed 1st in class and then was 4th in junior showmanship.

At the poultry show Adysen Burns had the best of class Lavendar Orpington rooster, she received four blue ribbons and four reds. Toby Wood had two blue ribbons and one white.

The Osceola 4-H club also entered the haybale decorating contest and brought home 1st place overall.

Gilchrist County 4-H members submitted over 65 entries into the Home Arts and Crafts competition at the North Florida Fair. This competition is open to all Florida counties, and includes 18 classes and an age division for each.

All entries received a green, blue, red, or white ribbon and a premium check for members ages 8-18. Gilchrist County also brought home 10 awards of merit! These are the highest honor received by craft entries. Members who received awards of merit were Linden Teague, Adysen Burns, Laina Teague, Emily Pedersen and Kalin Siegel.

Participating this year were Jayden Bean, Shawncony Bowles, Adysen Burns, Diana Carranza, Austin Crisman, Austin Degonzague, Jahira Delapaz, Colby Dennis, Abigail Dunn, Alexis Hellman, Katelyn Herring, Emma Holtsclaw, Justin Holtsclaw, Landon Holtsclaw, Micah Holtsclaw, Gracie Hurst, Emma Jones, Nevah Lamb, Brant Lane, Madison Lane, Reagan Lane, Emelia Marquis, Zane McCardle, Haileigh Murphy, Eric Pailthorpe, Joseph Pate, Emily Pedersen, Jessie Perkins, Jackson Philman, Chloe Rodriguez, Taylor Rodriguez, Kloey Saunders, Zoey Saunders, Kalin Siegel, Aurora Simpson, Braiden Smith, Madden Stables, Rachel Swackhammer, Joyce Teague, Linden Teague, Laina Teague, Raya Timmons, Lila Walker and Toby Wood