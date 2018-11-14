Lady Tigers XC places third at Districts, compete at Regionals

Share !



By Stan Griffis

The Trenton boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams traveled to St. Francis Catholic School on October 24 to compete in the Class 1A, District 5 Championship. Thirteen schools were represented at the District meet.

After an undefeated regular season, the Lady Tigers placed third in District 5, behind perennial running powers Oak Hall and P.K. Yonge. Top runners were Jaden Riess, Nevaeh Pogue, Rebecca Drilling, Carol Lynn Drilling, Hailey Griffis, Abbie Griffis, and Kieley Duke.

The Tiger boys competed well and placed 9th with great runs by Jonah Johnson, Riley Buck, Kayden Roberts, Colby Wilson, and Adam Junkin. The Lady Tigers advanced to the Class 1A, Region 2 Championship on November 2 at Santa Fe College.

Runners from over 25 schools competed at the Regional event. Trenton was the only public school placing in the team competition. Coach James Johnson said “This was a wonderful year for Trenton Cross Country. These runners deserve recognition for their hard work and dedication. We hope that this year’s success will encourage more kids to come out next fall and be a part of this great program.” GO TIGERS!