Local Veterans honored with parade

Gilchrist County Citizens came out to support the Veterans Day parade on Monday November 12.

The Sheriff, Bobby Schultz, lead the parade followed closely by the Grand Marshall of the Parade, Ted Henley. Mr. Henley was a former Marine who not only served his country well, but he continues to serve his fellow man in Gilchrist County daily. From visiting those in the nursing home to church work as well as the civic organizations he is involved with, Mr. Henley does it all with a kind smile and a friendly hand shake.

Both sides of Main Street in Trenton were adorned by American flags as the Bell JROTC marched by during the parade as well as the Trenton Tiger Band. Judge Sheree Lancaster, along with her family, participated as did the County Commissioners, School Board and a host of veterans. There were quite a few other parade entries which made for a very patriotic event.

All in all this year’s parade turned out well and was much enjoyed by the citizens who came out to support the Veterans and their service to the United States of America.

This year is the 100th year commemoration of Armistice Day. Armistice Day is commemorated every year on 11 November to mark the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiègne, France to end World War I, which took effect at eleven o’clock in the morning—the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” of 1918. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day.