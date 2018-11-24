Marvine Deer has 100 year old WWI reverse painting

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Mrs. Marvine Hoylman Deer of Bell has a 100 year old painting that her grandfather had brought home from France at the end of World War I.

Deer said that the painting had been passed down to her from her mother, Martha Louise Selbe Hoylman. Martha’s father, Ervin Selbe of West Virginia, fought in the United States Army during WWI. He was in France on Armistice Day. The armistice was the signing between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiègne, France at 5:45 a.m., for the cessation of hostilities on the Western Front of World War I, which took effect at eleven o’clock in the morning—the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” of 1918.

Deer has a long line of military men in her family including her uncle, Leon Selbe, who served in the Navy during WWII and her other uncle, James Selbe, who served during the Korean Conflict. Her cousin John Selbe went on to serve in the conflicts in the Middle East.

Deer’s hundred year old painting is of the Palace of Versailles, where the signing of the Treaty of Versailles took place. This signing of the treaty is known as Armistice Day. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day. A reverse painting on bubble glass is an art form consisting of applying paint to a piece of glass and then viewing the image by turning the glass over and looking through the glass at the image. On the bottom of the glass painting “Palace of Versailles ‘France’ where world’s peace treaty was signed” is printed.