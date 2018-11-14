Mkuu and Townsend do well at Regional Cross Country meet

Share !



By Brad Surrency

Rayanah Mkuu and Tristan Townsend represented Bell Middle/High School at the 2018 District 1A, Region 2 Regional Cross Country Meet at Santa Fe College on Friday, November 2.

In the girl’s run, Mkuu ran the 3.2 mile run in 24 minutes 31.30 seconds.

On the boy’s side, Townsend’s time was 18 minutes 37.44 seconds and he finished 35th out of 145 runners.

Both Mkuu and Townsend have been running since the beginning of the summer and their hard work paid off by being able to compete at Regionals!

Congratulations to Rayanah and Tristan for having a terrific cross country season!