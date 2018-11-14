November 15, 2018 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RONALD W. MICKEL,

File No. 18-000045-CP

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Ronald W. Mickel, deceased, whose date of death was July 21, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is November 15, 2018.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

/s/ Susan M. Ossi

Susan M. Ossi

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 0502391

Ossi Withers, P.A.

5618 NW 43rd Street

Gainesville, Florida 32653

Telephone: (352) 692-4888

Fax: (352) 692-4998

E-Mail: susie@ossiwithers.com

Secondary E-Mail: diana@ossiwithers.com

Personal Representative

/s/ Karen Lee Mickel

P.O. Box 18

High Springs, Florida 32655

Publish November 15 and 22, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on December 10, 2018 at 5:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2018-06

A request by Laura J. Spears, owner, by Michael Brown, NexTower Development Group, LLC, as agent and applicant, for a Special Use Permit for a Telecommunications Tower in an Agriculture-2 (A-2) land use category located on approximately 29.100 acres at W CR 232, Bell, Florida 32619. Tax Parcel Number: 15-09-14-0000-0001-0010.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish November 15, 2018b.

______________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY ACTION TAKEN BY THE SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 2-041-216471-6 authorizing the withdrawal of 2.5833 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Hilltop Dairy Holdings, LLC, 4951 NW 170th Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The project is located in Sections 14, 15, 22, 23, and 24, Township 10S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010,

Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4 and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573 F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statutes, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010. Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Managment (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish November 15, 2018b.

______________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY ACTION TAKEN BY THE SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 2-041-233330-1 authorizing the withdrawal of 0.0899 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Michael Wilkerson, 7599 SE SR 47, Trenton, FL 32693. The project is located in Section 28, Township 10S, Range 15E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statutes, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak,, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish November 15, 2018b

____________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on September 26, 2018:

Daniel Clark, 812 E Chapman Road, Lutz, FL 33549 and Larry Boyd, 266 SE 634th St, Old Town, FL 32680 has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-222439-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.2473 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 09S, Range 14E, Sections 14 and 15 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish November 15, 2018b

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

SUWANNEE VALLEY

PROPERTIES, INC.

Plaintiff,

CASE NO.: 21-2018-CA-55

v.

LILLY R. BROWN and

EASTON BULLARD, JR.,

ET AL.

Defendants.

_______________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: LILLY R. BROWN and EASTON BULLARD, if alive and if deceased; the Estate of Lilly R. Brown or Easton Bullard, the decendents’ unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against him; the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors of deceased persons, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them;

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Complaint to Quiet Title has been filed by the Plaintiff, SUWANNEE VALLEY PROPERTIES, INC., in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, regarding the following described real property:

9959 Northwest 37th Court, Branford, FL 32008-9316--0200: 2.00 acres; Lots 15 and 16, Block E Unit, Two Rivers Estate, 12-7-14, 67/217, 70/655, 117-12, 167/153 Included with 1979 Great Lakes Double-Wide Mobile Home, ID # GDLCFL 0892742A; # GDLCFL 0892742B.

Parcel I.D. # 130714-0122000E-0150

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on the Plaintiff’s attorney, PAUL V. SMITH, ESQ., whose address is 148 SE Hillside Parkway., Lake City, Florida 32025, and file the original with the Clerk of the above-named Court on or before the 27 day of November, 2018.

IF YOU FAIL TO DO SO, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

WITNESS my hand and official seal, this 23 of October, 2018.

TODD NEWTON

(COURT SEAL)

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Gilchrist County, Florida

/s/ S. King

By: Deputy Clerk

Publish Nov. 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2018b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF FLORIDA IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION CASE NO. 21-2014-CA-83

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

DIANNA K. WILHELM, et. al.,

Defendants.

_____________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered October 7, 2018 in Civil Case No. 21-2014-CA-83 of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Trenton, Florida, wherein LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC is Plaintiff and DIANNA K. WILHELM, et. al., are Defendants, the Clerk of Court TODD NEWTON, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the south door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL. 32693 at 11:00 AM in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 3rd day of December, 2018 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

The Southwest One-Quarter of the Northwest One-Quarter of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida. Subject to an Easement for the ingress, egress and utilities on, over and across the South 20 feet of the said Southwest One-Quarter of the Northwest One-Quarter of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, hereby reserved by the grantors for the benefit of the grantors, its heirs, successors and assigns.

Together with a 1999 Skyline Serial Number 9D630570LA and 9D630570LB which is permanently affixed to the lands above-described and, as such, is deemed to be a part of the real estate.

LESS AND EXCEPT that portion of land conveyed by Deed in Official Records Book 216 Page 275, Gilchrist County, Florida, more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Southwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, for a point of reference, thence run on the West Line of said NW 1/4, North 00 degrees 02 minutes 14 seconds East, 528.47 feet; thence run South 85 degrees 56 minutes 22 seconds East, 425.10 feet; thence run South 00 degrees 02 minutes 14 seconds West, 498.76, thence run North 89 degrees 56 minutes 50 seconds West, 424.05 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 5.00 acres more or less.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 24 day of October, 2018.

Deputy Clerk

(Clerk of the Circuit Court Seal)

As Clerk of the Court

BY: /s/ S. King

Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accommodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired call (800) 955-8771; if you are voice impaired, call (800) 955-8770.

Publish November 8 and 15, 2018b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 18000047CAAXMX

U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE UNDER THE

POOLING AND SERVICING

AGREEMENT DATED AS OF

OCTOBER 1, 2004, 2004-CB7

TRUST, C-BASS MORTGAGE

LOAN ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2004-CB7

Plaintiff,

vs.

JAY KEVIN SPEARMAN

A/K/A JAY K. SPEARMAN

A/K/A JAY KEVIN SPEARMEN

A/K/A JAY SPEARMAN; et al.,

Defendant(s).

______________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Carolyn Spearman A/K/A Carolyn J

Spearman A/K/A Carolyn Jean Cox

Last Known Residence: 8789

Southwest 83rd Avenue, Trenton, FL

32693

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

LOTS 9, 12, 13 & 16, BLOCK 14, SUWANNEE RIVER SUBDIVISION, AS PER ORIGINAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 1, IN THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. TOGETHER WITH A 1998 SPEA DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME ID# OW60624A TITLE #75752691 AND MOBILE HOME ID # OW60624B TITLE # 75752692

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney, at 1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200, Delray Beach, FL 33445, on or before Nov. 30, 2018, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

Dated on Oct. 30, 2018

As Clerk of the Court

By: /s/ S. King

As Deputy Clerk

(Clerk of Circuit Court Seal)

Publish Nov. 8 and 15, 2018b

_____________

Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

ADA SIDEWALK and HANDICAP PARKING

Located at Hart Springs, 4240 SW 86th Avenue, Bell Fl 32619.

All Applicants must contact Mitchell Gentry at 352-463-3444 to visually inspect work area no later than November 20, 2018 to be allowed to bid.

Applicant requirements;

ADA sidewalk to join boardwalk, handicap picnic shelters, and existing sidewalk at Hart Springs

Bid grading, root removal, compaction, and forming for sidewalk, along with placement and finish of concrete per linear feet for each type of sidewalk

Estimated 160’ of 4’ wide x 6” thick

Estimated 75’ of 6’ wide x 6” thick

Estimated 1100’ of 4’ wide x 4” thick

Bid handicap parking 20’ x 30’ x 5” handicap parking slab. (Stripping not required, slab only)

Applicant Insurance requirements;

(If award bid must provide the following)

1) Applicant must provide certificate of

liability insurance in the amount of

$1,000,000.00 or more naming

Gilchrist County Board of County

Commissioners as additional insured.

2) Applicants must provide work comp

coverage required by State Law and

Gilchrist County Policy and Procedure naming Gilchrist County Board of

County Commissioners as additional insured.

Proposal;

Proposal must be on the “Hart Springs ADA Sidewalk Bid Sheet, available on the Gilchrist County Web Site (gilchrist.fl.us) located on the front page under the tab titled “Bids, Qualifications and Bid Awards” or at the Office of the County

Administrator located at 209 SE 1st. Street, Trenton, FL.

Proposal must be marked “Hart Springs ADA SIDEWALK” sealed and delivered to Bobby Crosby, Gilchrist County Administrator, 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Fl 32693, by hand or delivery service no later than:

November 29, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. local time.

Questions regarding this RFP should be addressed in writing and submitted no

later than November 20, 2018 to:

Bobby Crosby

Gilchrist County Administrator

209 SE First Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-3198

bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us

Gilchrist County adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act and will

make accommodations for access to county services, programs and activities.

“Please contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service

(800) 955-8771.”

Gilchrist County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals submitted in response to this Request for Proposals, and the right to waive any technical irregularities or immaterial defects in a proposal that does not affect the fairness of the competition, and the right to re-advertise for bids when determined by the Board to be in the interests of the County. A written contract for service to be rendered will be required of the successful applicant.

Publish November 8 and 15, 2018b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000006

DRUMMOND COMMUNITY BANK, a Florida Banking Corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RODNEY B. BROWN and

VICKY M. BROWN, husband and wife.

Defendant.

_________________________/

AMENDED CLERK’S NOTICE OF SALE UNDER F.S. CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale dated Oct. 25, 2018, in the above-styled cause, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, at the front of the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida, 32693 at 11:00 am on Jan. 28, 2019 the following described property:

A tract of land lying in the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, Gilchrist County, Florida, being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, for and as the Point of Beginning. Thence run along the East line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, S 00°14’35” E, 1286.96 feet to the North right of way line of Southwest 20th Street, thence run along said right of way line, S 89°45’01” W, 60.00 feet to the Southeast corner of Lot 1, MULBERRY ACRES, a subdivision as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 3, page 59 of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida; thence run along the East line of said Lot 1, and the Northerly extension thereof N 00°14’35” W, 1051.92 feet; thence run S 89°40’28” W, 598.98 feet; thence run N 00°11’53” W, 234.96 feet to the North line of aforesaid Southwest Quarter of Southeast; thence run along the North line of said Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter, N 89°40’28” E, 658.79 feet to the Point of Beginning, all lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with a 2001 FTWD Mobile Home bearing ID#S FLFL170A29002AV21 / FLFL170B29002AV21 and Title #s 83541698 / 83541657.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated: Oct. 31, 2018

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

(Clerk of Circuit Court Seal)

By: /s/ S. King

Deputy Clerk

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing Amended Notice of Sale under F.S. Chapter 45 has been furnished by United States Mail on 10-31, 2018 to each of the following: Gary S. Edinger, Esq., Attorney for Defendants, Rodney B. Brown and Vicky M. Brown, by E-Mail Service to: GSEdinger12@gmail.com and GSEdinger@aol.com and to Norm D. Fugate, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, Post Office Box 98, Williston, Florida 32696 and by E-Mail Service to: norm@normdfugatepa.com and to celia@normdfugatepa.com.

/S/ S. King

Deputy Clerk

Publish November 8 and 15, 2018b

___________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on December 10, 2018 at 4:45 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2018-05

A request by Michael T. Odom and Julie D. Odom, owner, by Michael Brown, NexTower Development Group, LLC, as agent and applicant for NXFL-144 Knighting Lake, for a Special Use Permit for a Telecommunications Tower in an Agriculture-2 (A-2) land use category located on approximately 12.300 acres at 7712 SE CR 337, Trenton, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number: 08-10-16-0000-0001-0020.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish November 15, 2018b

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE #18-000048-CP

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOHN ROBERT FEENEY, JR.

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of John Robert Feeney, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was June 2, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and the Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is November 15, 2018.

Attorney for Petitioner:

/s/ Long H. Duong

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 11857

LD Legal, LLC

11 NW 33rd Court

Gainesville, FL 32607

Telephone: (352) 371-2670

Fax: (866) 440-9154

E-Mail: long@ldlegal.com

Petitioner:

/s/ John Rodney Feeney

2841 SE 46th Way

Trenton, Florida 32693

Publish November 15 and 22, 2018b

_____________

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast, a United Way supported organization, will be facilitating the Board of Directors bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, December 5th, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be at the Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast’s main office, 382 N Suncoast Blvd. Crystal River, FL. 34429. Please contact Coalition Staff at 352-563-9939, ext. 263 if you have any questions.

Public participation is welcome

Publish November 15, 2018b.

______________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY ACTION TAKEN BY THE SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 2-041-232812-1 authorizing the withdrawal of 0.0790 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Scott Welch, 4496 Wash Davis Rd, Perry, FL 32347. The project is located in Section 9, Township 9S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statutes, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak,, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish November 15, 2018b.

______________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY ACTION TAKEN BY THE SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 2-041-215601-4 authorizing the withdrawal of 0.2093 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Michael Wilkerson, 7599 SE SR 47, Trenton, FL 32693. The project is located in Section 8, Township 10S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statutes, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak,, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish November 15, 2018b.

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Amended Site Plan Approval at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on December 10, 2018 at 5:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2018-03

A request by Duke Energy Florida, Inc, owner, requesting Amended Site Plan Approval for construction of an approximately 624 square feet Metal Carport/Pole Barn/Shed Addition to an approved Site and Development Plan in an ESA-2 Land Use Category. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel Number 18-10-14-0000-0011-0020. Location address: 8650 SW 85th Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish November 15, 2018b

______________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on December 10, 2018 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2018-04

A request by Kelly Philman, owner, for a Special Use Permit for a Telecommunication Tower in an Agriculture-2 (A-2) land use category located on approximately 23.690 acres at NW CR 340, Bell, Florida. Trenton, Florida. Tax Parcel Number: 14-08-14-0000-0003-0030.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish November 15, 2018b

______________________

Nature Coast Regional

Water Authority

Notice of Board Meeting

The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498 1426 or by email at cheyenne.stemple@dixie.fl.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Stemple at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955 8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498 1426 at least two day prior to the date of the meeting.

Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based.

Publish November 15, 2018b.

______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on November 7, 2018:

LaRae Caudill, 5700 SW 5th Street, Bell, FL 32619 and Junior Kelley, LLC, 6510 N US-129, Bell, FL 32619 has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-219610-3, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.2770 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 09S, Range 14E, Section 03 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish November 15, 2018b.