November 15, 2018 Obituaries

Mr. Marion “Dale” Rogers

Homecoming services for Marion “Dale” Rogers will be held on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Fort Fanning by the river. The family will receive visitors at 4:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of his life at 5:00 p.m. If you knew and loved Dale or just want to come love and support the family, please join us in welcoming home one of Gilchrist’s very own.

Mr. Stanley Musial Shenberger

Stanley Musial Shenberger, age 69, of Trenton passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018. He was born on March 15, 1949 to Paul and Hilda Shenberger in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and had made Trenton his home for the last 6 years. He was a welder in the construction industry and was a Christian.

Mr. Shenberger is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Sue (Chris) Rocher of Trenton; his sister, Beverly (Robert) Snook of Pennsylvania; his brother, Paul (Diana) Shenberger of Iowa and his grandson, Mitchell Rocher.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

Mr. Tom Wilkie

Tom Wilkie, a long time resident of Gilchrist County passed away Wednesday, October 17th at the E. T. York Hospice House in Gainesville. Tom was one of those people you know who could do anything and did it all. He could do electrical, plumbing, construction, welding, land clearing and logging. He just had that ability. But he was also one of those people with restless spirits who seem to be always searching….what is over that mountain or around that curve. He was a generous soul and was always ready to give out opportunities and second chances to those who crossed his path. He had an easy laugh and a quick wit which could pull you in or set you off. You were never sure what was coming next.

Tom was born in Norristown, PA on March 21st, 1945. His parents were Alexander and Ethel Wilkie who adopted him when he was 11 months old. They preceded him in death as did his younger brother Freddy at age 8. He joined the Navy during his senior year of high school and did tours in the Vietnam War on the USS Valley Forge as an aircraft mechanic for the marine helicopters as they ran their inbound and outbound missions. He also made the mail runs from the carrier by helicopter as the Valley Forge sat off shore from the Vietnam coast. After his discharge in 1968 he returned to Norristown. He went to work at IBM as a data checker but then decided he could make more money as a plumber. He completed his apprenticeship and received his license. He worked for several years and branched out and opened his own business building swimming pools in the summer months and refurbishing pool tables in the winter months. He bought and operated a speak-easy and restaurant for several years and then decided to see more of the country and began driving trucks along the eastern seaboard. In 1985 after being in south Florida, he realized the weather was better in Miami and drove to Okeechobee with a friend and sent the truck back up north with melons but without him. He worked his way up the state moving to the Tampa area opening and operating a junk yard where he sold parts and repaired anything anyone brought in.

He came up with a friend who had purchased land in Gilchrist County and fell in love with this area from that first trip. He returned the next week and purchased his property.

Tom is survived by his wife, Peggy Floyd-Wilkie and her children Rachel Legend(Stacey) and Jason Floyd(Karen) with 4 grandchildren, Zachary, Benjamin, Channavi and Bowie. He also has two goddaughters Jesse and Kenze Ferguson of Gainesville. He has one aunt, Geraldine Kilpatrick in Oxford, PA and many cousins in PA, NY, AZ and FL.

Join us for Tom’s Life Celebration by sharing your stories and memories as we welcome family, friends and his many customer friends at HOBO’s in Trenton from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 19th.