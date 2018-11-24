November 22, 2018 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE #18-000048-CP

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOHN ROBERT FEENEY, JR.

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of John Robert Feeney, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was June 2, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and the Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is November 15, 2018.

Attorney for Petitioner:

/s/ Long H. Duong

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 11857

LD Legal, LLC

11 NW 33rd Court

Gainesville, FL 32607

Telephone: (352) 371-2670

Fax: (866) 440-9154

E-Mail: long@ldlegal.com

Petitioner:

/s/ John Rodney Feeney

2841 SE 46th Way

Trenton, Florida 32693

Publish November 15 and 22, 2018b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RONALD W. MICKEL,

File No. 18-000045-CP

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Ronald W. Mickel, deceased, whose date of death was July 21, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is November 15, 2018.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

/s/ Susan M. Ossi

Susan M. Ossi

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 0502391

Ossi Withers, P.A.

5618 NW 43rd Street

Gainesville, Florida 32653

Telephone: (352) 692-4888

Fax: (352) 692-4998

E-Mail: susie@ossiwithers.com

Secondary E-Mail: diana@ossiwithers.com

Personal Representative

/s/ Karen Lee Mickel

P.O. Box 18

High Springs, Florida 32655

Publish November 15 and 22, 2018b

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 18000056CAAXMX

U.S. BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE

FOR LEHMAN ABS

MANUFACTURED HOUSING

CONTRACT SENIOR/

SUBORDINATE ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATE TRUST, SERIES 2001-B.

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS,

CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES

OF THE ESTATE OF BRONKO

B. GUKANOVICH A/K/A BRONKO

B. GUKANOICH A/K/A BRONKO

B. GUKANOICH, JR. A/K/A

BRONKO BERNARD GUKANOVICH, JR., DECEASED, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S)

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Angela Simpson and the Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees, Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and Trustees of the Estate of Bronko B. Gukanovich a/k/a Bronko B. Gukanoich a/k/a Bronko B. Gukanoich, Jr. a/k/a Bronko Bernard Gukanovich, Jr. Deceased

RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAST KNOW ADDRESS:

6890 SE 60th Ave, Trenton, FL 32693

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Tract 68 of the Unrecorded Subdivision of ROLLING OAKS in Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida being more particularly described as follows:

From the Southwest corner of said Section 3, run thence South 89 degrees 49’ 33” East along the South line of said Section, 33.0 feet; thence run North 0 degrees 01’48” West, 651.97 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 0 degrees 01’48” West, 325.98 feet, thence run South 89 degrees 49’33” East, 660.00 feet thence run South 0 degrees 01’48” East, 325.98 feet, thence run North 89 degrees 49’ 33” West, 660.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, less road right of way.

Together with an easement for the purpose of ingress and egress over and across the East 25 feet of that part of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 lying North of right of way of State Road #26 in Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, South 25 feet of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 and S 1/2 of SW 1/4 and the West 33 feet of the South 977.95 feet of the SW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with Mobile Home VINS numbers FLFLW70A26855SK21 AND FLFLW70B26855SK21 has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, P.A., attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 30 days after the first publication of this notice, either before 12/20/2018 or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This notice shall be published once a week for two consecutive weeks in the Gilchrist County Journal.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Gilchrist County, Florida

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By: T. Hale______________

Deputy Clerk of the Court

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Publish November 22 and 29, 2018b

_____________

City of Fanning Springs

City Council

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs will meet in a Workshop on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 3:00 pm at the Fanning Springs, City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Ct., Fanning Springs, FL.

The Agenda is:

1. Discussion of Marijuana

Ordinance

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

Pursuant to Florida Statutes 286.0105 that if a person decides to appeal any

decision made by the City Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting he/she may need to

ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. Which record

includes the testimony and evidence

upon which the appeal is to be based.

DATED this 13th day of Nov., 2018,

By Sheila Watson, City Clerk,

City of Fanning Springs, Florida.

Publish November 22, 2018b

_____________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on November 7, 2018:

Hugh Martin, P O Box 145, Bell, FL 32619 has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-221233-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0590 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 09S, Range 14E, Section 12 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish November 22, 2018b.

______________

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO REGISTER FICTITIOUS NAME

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of BLC located at 1890 NW CR 340, in the County of Gilchrist, in the City of Bell, Florida 32619 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida.

Dated at Bell, Florida, this 15th day of November, 2018.

Seth Lee

Publish November 22, 2018b

____________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on November 7, 2018:

Bobby Crosby, Gilchrist County Administrator, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted an Environmental Resource Permit(ERP) application number ERP-041-203574-2. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section: 6, Township: 10 South, Range: 14 East, and includes 81.57 acres. The total impervious area for the project will be 1,335 square feet.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish November 22, 2018b.

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Amended Site Plan Approval at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on December 10, 2018 at 6:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2018-04

A request by Hersell Lindo and Vicki Lindo, owner, requesting Preliminary Site Plan Approval for a Bed and Breakfast Inn and Special Event Facility in an A-2 Land Use Category. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel Number 01-10-14-0000-0001-0000. Location address: 6359 SW CR 307, Trenton, Florida 32693.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish November 22, 2018b

______________________