November 22, 2018 Obituaries

Mr. Cecil E. Corbin

Cecil E. Corbin, age 92, of Trenton, passed away on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. He was born on December 9, 1925 to William and Avie Corbin in Gilchrist County and was a lifelong resident. Mr. Corbin was on the Board of County Commissioners for Gilchrist County for 36 years, he retired from Suwannee Lumber Company and was a member of Trenton Church of Christ.

Mr. Corbin is preceded in death by his wife, Willie Nell Corbin; his parents; his brothers, Albert, Gene and Orb and his sisters, Linnie, Mozelle, Gertrude, Flossie and Ruby. He is survived by his daughters, Connie Corbin and Celia (Rick) Connell; his son, Dan (Debbie) Corbin; 4 grandchildren, 1 step-grandchild, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mr. Corbin were held on Monday, November 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Trenton Church of Christ with Mr. Everritt Heaton and Mr. Kent Heaton officiating. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

Mr. Timothy Edward (Tim) McRae

Timothy Edward [Tim] McRae, 56, of Bell, passed away in the Gainesville Hospice after a brief illness. He was a native of Melbourne where he attended Holy Trinity School. He graduated from Gainesville High and attended Santa Fe College in Gainesville. He was a master tile and mosaic artist. Tim was a past member of the Children of the American Revolution and The Libertarian Party of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, E. Hampton [Mac] and Grace Williams McRae. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn McRae of Bell and his brother and sister in law, John and Rev Marcia McRae; nephew, Ashton McRae. Tim selected to donate his body to Science Care of Jacksonville.

James Gallagher Funeral home of Duval County handled arrangements. There will be no services.

Mrs. Peggy Ann Milito

Peggy Ann Milito of Trenton, passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018 at E.T. York Hospice in Gainesville. She was 87 years old. She was born on October 22, 1931 to Ernest “Tony” and Mildred Brown Thomas in Rex, FL and had made Trenton her home since moving from Key West in 1971. She was a homemaker and mother and a member of the Columbia High School Class of 1949 in Lake City. She also worked for the Gilchrist County Supervisor of Elections Office for 8 years and was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Milito is preceded in death by her parents and by her husband of 58 years, Alfonse “Al” Milito, her sister, Charlotte Coarsey and brother, Jimmy Thomas. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Jeannine) Milito of Trenton and Tommy (Liz) Milito of Lake City; her grandchildren, Anthony Milito of Trenton and Andrew Milito, Brittany Milito and Brooke Milito of Lake City.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, November 16, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to E.T. York Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

Mrs. Laura “Durst” Murphy

Laura “Durst” Murphy, 53 of Houston, Texas, passed away October 29, 2018 in her home. Her 6 month battle with cancer ended peacefully. She was born in Suitland, Maryland, February 14, 1965. Raised in Louisa, Virginia and moved to Trenton in 1983.

She is survived by her husband Anthony “Tony” Murphy; brother Michael Durst; nieces Brittany Travis and Kendall Durst; nephew Kevin Durst; Grandnephew Cason Travis; Step-daughter Lisa Gindlesperger; step-grandchildren Alexis and Joseph Gindlesberger..

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Durst; sister, June Durst; mother, Patricia Durst and father, John Durst.

When Laura moved to Trenton in her senior year from Louisa, Virginia, she attended and graduated from Trenton High School.

She was an active member of the Women of the Moose at Suwannee River Chapter 494 in Fanning Springs for 23 years and Pasadena Chapter 1685 in Pasadena, Texas for 9 years.

Laura was a loving and fun person to all she had met. She was loved by all. She loved children, although she couldn’t have one of her own. She would be organizing children’s games for Halloween, Easter Egg Hunts, and Christmas or for whatever children’s parties to celebrate at the Moose Lodge.

A memorial service was held on November 18 at 3:00 pm at the Suwannee River Moose Lodge, 8231 NW 167th Pl., Fanning Springs. Her ashes were laid to rest in a Burial Urn at Trenton Cemetery following the Memorial Service.

Mrs. Beth Lindie Peterson-Higham

Beth Higham of Old Town passed away Tuesday November 6th, 2018 at E.T. York Haven Hospice surrounded by her family. She was born in Warwick, Rhode Island on September 2, 1953. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She devoted her life to her Husband of 42 years and her children. She fought hard to give her daughter Kimberly the best education and life possible despite her disabilities. She helped her become a teacher and advocate for deaf and blind children. At the time of her passing she was a caregiver to her dear friend Agnese White. In her free time, she enjoyed coffee on the porch with her husband, crossword puzzles and the occasional trip to the game rooms.

She was preceded in death by her mother and beloved step-father Esther and Walter Taylor and by her father Alden Peterson.

She is survived by her husband Richard J. Higham, Sr. Her children Judy Alves, Kimberly (Jennifer) Higham, Tammy Blumenberg, Cindy Cole and Richard J. Higham Jr. Her Siblings Raymond (Bonnie) Peterson, Bonnie Authelet, and Alden (Pete) (Laurie) Peterson. Six Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

Mr. Ronald Wayne Rudd

Ronald Wayne Rudd, 77 years of age, passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018 at his home in Bell. He was born on March 25, 1941 to Taff and Edna Rudd in Bartow and had been a resident of Bell since moving from Polk County 31 years ago. He was self-employed and was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Rudd is preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Helen Rudd. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Brogdon of Bell, Vicki Palmer of Williston and Ronny Young of Winter Haven; his son, Ronald Wayne Rudd, Jr. of Bell; his sisters, Johnnie Rudd of Winter Haven and Claudia Ellison of Winter Haven; his girlfriend, Ethel Boyette of Bell; 11 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Grave Side Services for Mr. Rudd will be held on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Midway Church of Christ in Bell. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening, November 23, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

Card of Thanks

We would like to take this opportunity in this time of sorrow, to thank everyone for the many acts of kindness shown during David’s last few years, while he was in and out of the hospital and during his stay at Ayers Rehab. The staff and residents were so kind and giving. He knew so many there. We would also like to thank everyone for the delicious food, prayers, cards, and beautiful flowers, and the visits and the service, which was well presented.

In loving memory, the David Mikell Family

Margie, Craig, Judy, Jeffrey, and Dawn Tyler, Corey, Carly, Gabby, and Kyle.