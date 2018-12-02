November 29. 2018 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 18000056CAAXMX

U.S. BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE

FOR LEHMAN ABS

MANUFACTURED HOUSING

CONTRACT SENIOR/

SUBORDINATE ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATE TRUST, SERIES 2001-B.

PLAINTIFF,

VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS,

CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES

OF THE ESTATE OF BRONKO

B. GUKANOVICH A/K/A BRONKO

B. GUKANOICH A/K/A BRONKO

B. GUKANOICH, JR. A/K/A

BRONKO BERNARD GUKANOVICH, JR., DECEASED, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S)

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Angela Simpson and the Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees, Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and Trustees of the Estate of Bronko B. Gukanovich a/k/a Bronko B. Gukanoich a/k/a Bronko B. Gukanoich, Jr. a/k/a Bronko Bernard Gukanovich, Jr. Deceased

RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAST KNOW ADDRESS:

6890 SE 60th Ave, Trenton, FL 32693

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Tract 68 of the Unrecorded Subdivision of ROLLING OAKS in Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida being more particularly described as follows:

From the Southwest corner of said Section 3, run thence South 89 degrees 49’ 33” East along the South line of said Section, 33.0 feet; thence run North 0 degrees 01’48” West, 651.97 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 0 degrees 01’48” West, 325.98 feet, thence run South 89 degrees 49’33” East, 660.00 feet thence run South 0 degrees 01’48” East, 325.98 feet, thence run North 89 degrees 49’ 33” West, 660.00 feet to the Point of Beginning, less road right of way.

Together with an easement for the purpose of ingress and egress over and across the East 25 feet of that part of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 lying North of right of way of State Road #26 in Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, South 25 feet of SW 1/4 of SE 1/4 and S 1/2 of SW 1/4 and the West 33 feet of the South 977.95 feet of the SW 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 16 East, Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with Mobile Home VINS numbers FLFLW70A26855SK21 AND FLFLW70B26855SK21 has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, P.A., attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 30 days after the first publication of this notice, either before 12/20/2018 or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

This notice shall be published once a week for two consecutive weeks in the Gilchrist County Journal.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Gilchrist County, Florida

(Clerk of Court Seal)

By: T. Hale______________

Deputy Clerk of the Court

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator at 352-337-6237 or at ada@circuit8.org, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Publish November 22 and 29, 2018b

_____________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on November 14, 2018:

Wray’s Dirt, LLC, 7300 NE Ginnie Springs Road, High Springs, FL 32643 has submitted a transfer of ownership for Water Use Permit 2-041-220798-3 with no change in permitted allocation. This project is located in Township 08S, Range 16E, Section 03 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish November 29, 2018b.

______________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Library Board will hold a Board Meeting on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 3:00 p.m., at the Dixie County Public Library, in Cross City, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 498-1200 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Publish November 29, 2018b.

______________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, VIN# 1FMYU04132KD32222, 2002 Ford Escape; VIN# 1FAFP42X93F453130, 2003 Ford Mustang; and VIN# 4MZAX03D693300325, 2009 Buel MC will be sold at Public Auction on December 10, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.

Publish November 29, 2018b

Mr. Moody G.

Damron, Jr.

Moody G. Damron, Jr. of Bell, passed away on November 22, 2018 at his home. He was born on April 15, 1944 to Moody G. Damron, Sr. and his wife Grace F. Damron in Shelbyville, Tennessee and had been a resident of Bell since moving from Plant City in 2006. Mr. Damron proudly served his country in the US Army. He retired from CSX Transportation Railroad and was of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Peggy N. Damron of Bell; his step-father, Bob Butler of Athens, Texas; his daughters, April (Ross) Porter of Lakeland and Susie (Ron) Jennings of Brandon; his sister, Patricia Artz of Dallas, Texas; his brothers, Charles (Robie) Damron of Plant City, Frank (Jennifer) Damron of Inverness and Larry (Diane) Damron of Byron, Georgia; 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

_____________________