November 29, 2018 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. Everett Edsell Hicks

Everett Edsell Hicks, 77, of Old Town passed away November 23, 2018.

Mr. Hicks was born April 21, 1941 to Leonard and Mary Hicks in Dixie County. He spent most of his life in the Dixie County area, except for a few years while he worked with Owen Illinois in Valdosta, Georgia. Mr. Hicks was a pastor for 50 years serving last at Salt Creek Baptist Church in Suwannee.

Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife Dianne, his daughters DeAnna (Tommy) Haire, Brenda (Robert) Dean, Melissa (Jason) Whitman, and LeAnn (Rick) Stapleton, his brother Bobby (Carol) Hicks, his sister Frances (D. K.) Knight, his sister-in-law Linda Hicks, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Mary and his brother Leon.

Funeral services for Mr. Hicks were held 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at New Prospect Baptist Church in Old Town. Interment followed in New Prospect Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6-8 PM.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________________________

Mr. Richard Ray Hobbs

Richard Ray Hobbs, 85, of Old Town passed away November 20, 2018.

Mr. Hobbs was born March 26, 1933 to the late Richard C. and Lou Emma Hobbs in Mingo County, West Virginia, but had lived in the Old Town area for over five years after moving here from Alaska. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving at the end of the Korean War and had worked for several years as a General Contractor in Pasco and Hernando counties. Mr. Hobbs was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Hobbs is survived by his wife of 66 years Ruby Hobbs, his sons Bobby Hobbs, Tim Hobbs, Tony (Annette) Hobbs, Richard F. Hobbs, and Chris (Anne) Hobbs, his daughters Drema (George) Georgiou and Heather (John) Impellizzieri, his brother Simon (Judy) Hobbs, his sisters Virginia (Timothy) Skinner, Florence (Franklin) McInnis, and Roxie (Buron) Revels, 19 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Hobbs were held 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Mike Brown officiating. Interment followed at Old Town Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________________

Mrs. Rosalie Major

Rosalie Major, originally from Bayonet Point, passed away on November 17, 2018 at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton, where she has resided since 2013. She was 99 years old. Mrs. Major was born in Opeln, Germany on April 7, 1919 to parents Anistaius and Rosalia Pogrzeba. She was a homemaker and mother and was of the Catholic faith.

Mrs. Major is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Adolph Major and her 12 sisters and brothers. She is survived by her son, Eric G. (Terry) Major of Old Town; her grandchildren, Michael (Johanna) Major of Wesley Chapel and Victoria (Eric) Hartman of Odessa and 4 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service for Rosalie will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cross City with Father Joseph McDonald officiating.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

_____________________________