Riverside shuts-out Newberry Christian

Share !



The Riverside Wranglers shutout the visiting Newberry Christian Panthers Friday night 51-0. It was Senior Night at Riverside Christian as the hometown team honored Cohen Begue, the only senior on the Wranglers 9-1 football team. Cohen led the Wranglers with 4 touchdowns, 11 tackles, and 2 assists.

The win advances the Wranglers into the post season as they host #3 Peniel Baptist Academy of Palatka at Riverside on Friday, November 30th. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Go Wranglers!