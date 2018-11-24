Shop Local this Saturday

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Don’t forget to shop in the county on Saturday, November 24. Skip the rush of Black Friday and shop local which supports local jobs and your money spent locally will filter back into the community to support our schools and numerous other civic groups and events.

Many citizens plan on “shopping small” this season and purchasing gifts and other holiday items at local businesses. You don’t have to look far to find some wonderful gift ideas locally. Green’s Out Door and More has lots of hunting and fishing supplies in Trenton. Trenton Hardware and Farm Supplies has gifts for the handy man and lovely gifts for the ladies in the Wildflower Gift Shop. Best Drugs offers a large selection of gifts for the entire family including lots of Vera Bradley items. Bell has a lovely new gift shop at the Mission in Action Nursery which features great garden gift items. Gilchrist Building Supply has lots of great power tools for the men on your list. If you are shopping in Bell don’t forget Sweet Magnolia Day Spa and Salon which has several independent local businesses located inside. Everyone loves a gift certificate so don’t forget the local hair stylists and restaurants offer gift certificates.

Remember buying local supports the local community and creates more local jobs.