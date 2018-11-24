Sunday afternoon house fire in Bell

Share !



It was reported that several people living in a home in Bell awoke from their nap to hear the fire alarm going off.

The home is located at 7670 NW Strickland Ave within the Town of Bell.

The fire started on the back porch of the concrete block home and traveled up into the roof line at 3:00 in the afternoon.

The Gilchrist Fire Rescue squad truck I out of the Bell Fire Station was on the scene in 4 minutes, followed by the fire truck from Bell Fire Station. Trenton and Fanning Springs Fire also responded to the call.

Fire Chief James Campbell reported that the home was damaged by the fire but the quick response of Fire Rescue saved the home from more damage.

(Photo by Destin Mock)