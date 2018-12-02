Tiger girls defeat Newberry Monday

Share !



The Tiger girls basketball team rode into Newberry Monday night to take on the Lady Panthers. Trenton was on their game as they hustled to a 23-4 run in the first period before taking a 41-13 lead at half time. Trenton’s Standrea McHenry was the Lady Tigers’ Player of the Game. The senior forward shot 19 points and contributed 11 rebounds to assist the Tigers in their second victory of this regular season. The Tigers scored 20 points in the second half while their defense restricted the host Panthers to just 11 points as the visitors held onto a 61-24 win.

The Lady Tigers traveled to Branford Tuesday night to take on the Lady Bucs. Trenton will return to the Tiger’s Den on Friday night to host Chiefland a District 7-1A rival for the Tigers. These games will tip-off with the JV boys at 4:30, followed by the Varsity girls at 6 p.m. and the Varsity boys at 7:30 p.m. Come out and watch these teams continue this local rivalry in Trenton. Go Tigers!