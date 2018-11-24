Trenton tips-off regular season with win over Oak Hall

Share !



By John Ayers

The Trenton Lady Tigers opened their 2018-19 regular season with a 63-24 non-district victory over the Oak Hall Lady Eagles Monday night, November 19, in The Tigers’ Den.

Trenton’s stifling defense set up the Lady Tigers break away running game that kept the Eagles trying to get the ball down the court in the first period.

Trenton’s Taniah Bowers was named the Player of the Game as the senior point guard shot 13 points, contributed 8 assists, had 6 steals, 2 rebounds and 1 block in the victory.

The Lady Tigers played well in the first regular season game.

Trenton will travel to Newberry on Monday, November 26 to face the Panthers. This game will tip-off at 6 p.m. Go Tigers!