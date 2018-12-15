Bell High School’s Kylee Barry signs with Newberry College

Share !



Bell High School senior Kylee Barry signed with Newberry college to play softball on Friday, December 7 at 2:30 p.m. at the Iris Roberts Auditorium, Bell High School. Newberry College is located in Newberry, South Carolina.

Kylee has played on the varsity softball team since 7th grade. She has competed in four State Final Fours (two softball, two volleyball) this includes leading the team to the schools first State Championship game this year in volleyball.

Kylee may also get the chance to play volleyball at Newberry College. Kylee plans to pursue a degree in Elementary School Education. She is the daughter of Drue and Lisa Barry, and the granddaughter of Jean Sails of Bell.