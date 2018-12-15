Carlisle family loses home to fire

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Firemen from throughout the county received a call in the early morning hours of Monday, December 10. Firemen and trucks began arriving shortly after 12:30 a.m. to the home of Casey and Marianne Carlisle at 4022 SE 17th Trail, in the Waters Lake area of Gilchrist County.

It was reported that Carlisle heard a noise and found his home on fire. He got his wife and grandson out of the double wide mobile home with no one being injured.

Gilchrist County Fire Rescue Chief James Campbell said firefighters from Trenton, Fanning Springs, Newberry, and Gilchrist Fire Rescue all responded to the fire. The home, barn, three cars, and a large oak tree were totally destroyed.

Chief Campbell reported that the very hot fire took all night to extinguish. Some firemen did not leave the site until 11 a.m. on Monday.