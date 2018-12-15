Share !



Pony rides, ice sledding, live Nativity, Christmas music, free bikes and lots of good food all came together to make a very festive Christmas on Main. The annual Chamber of Commerce sponsored event was a huge success this year in Trenton.

Chilly weather made Thursday evening, December 6, just right for lots of free food for those 2000 or so who attended. Chili, corn dogs, barbecue sandwiches, hot chocolate and homemade cookies were all served at Christmas on Main. The Food Pantry of Gilchrist County, A-1 Pest Control, Jones and Sons Fire Extinguishers, Duke Energy, and the Gilchrist County Journal were among those who provided the food for the community.

Young children waited with their fingers crossed hoping to receive one of the 45 bikes that were given away at the Depot. Some 300 children registered for a free bike. Many had a chance to peddle their new bikes before the evening came to an end.

Capital City Bank hosted Santa and Mrs. Claus again this year. Young children lined up to give Santa their wish list for Christmas morning.

Christmas on Main Street was a great county event that young children and those who are young at heart both enjoyed.