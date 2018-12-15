December 13, 2018 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L ROBERTS holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File Number: 18-0020-TD

Certificate Number: 56.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

S 165 FT OF N 660 FT OF E/2 OF SE/4 OF SE/4

ASSESSED TO:

OSCAR NORMAN WAYCASTER ET UX

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L ROBERTS holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File Number: 18-0021-TD

Certificate Number: 9.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

S 1/4 OF SE/4 OF NW/4 & S/4 OF 11.798 AC E OF RIVER IN SW/4 OF NW/4 62/657 131/423 136/289 141/100 141/102 (BEING PART OF TRACT 50)

Assessed to:

ANTON F VAITONIS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CYNTHIA ELLIS holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File Number: 18-0022-TD

Certificate Number: 417.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

S/2 OF NW/4 OF SW/4 OF NW/4 OF SE/4 80/269 95/134 TAX DEED 2004/4206-4208 2011/2184

Assessed to:

JOSHUA G MCLAUGHLIN, A/K/A JOSHUA MCLAUGHLIN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick. Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L. ROBERTS holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0025-TD

Certificate Number: 361.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

S/2 OF S/2 OF SE/4 OF SE/4 77/439 93/657 2009/1752

Assessed to: KINKAY INC.

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L. ROBERTS holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0026-TD

Certificate Number: 1005.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

LOT 11 MILLHOPPER ESTATES UT 2 166/695 294/637 2001/3139 2006/5988

Assessed to: DAVIS MARIA RIVERA & EDMUNDO RIVERA

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARK H. FINK holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File # 18-0027-TD

Certificate Number: 270.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

LOTS 19-20-21-22-23-24 BLK 11 WEST & JOHNSON ADDIT 178/345

Assessed to:

DOROTHY V FRANCE AS TRUSTEE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT UTHRIVE REAL ESTATE PARTNERS LC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0029-TD

Certificate Number: 910.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property:

LOT 2 BLK 4 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 UTILITY EASE-MENT 211/708

Assessed to:

MAC C JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY:/S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0036-TD

Certificate Number: 976.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 326 UNIT 1 WAC CAMPSITE 104/632 144/632 2005/1472 2009/3742-3473 2009/3744 201321002022 201321002023

Assessed to:

JANET BARKLEY

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY:/S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT JACQUELINE ANNE KOHAN, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File Number: 18-0037-TD

Certificate Number: 483.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

W/2 OF N/2 OF NE/4 OF SE/4 2005/3787 2005/3788 2005/3844

ASSESSED TO:

WILLIAM J HORGAN, JR

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GREG WHEELER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0042-TD

Certificate Number: 587.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOTS 21 & 22 BLK A COLEMAN & ANDREWS SUBD 123/449 201/207-211 2001/2510 2002/4771-4772 2004/5528 2005/1912

Assessed to:

JOSE SANTOS ACOSTA

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY:/S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L. ROBERTS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0051-TD

Certificate Number: 495.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property:

COM AT NE/C OF NW/4 OF NE/4 AS PT OF REF GO S 920 FT GO W 392 FT TO POB GO S 400 FT GO W 392 FT GO N 400 FT GO E 392 FT TO POB 3.59 76/582

Assessed to:

PHILLIP DAVID SPARKS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY:/S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 21-2018-CP-000052

In Re The Estate Of:

HAROLD VERNER LINDEMANN,

Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of HAROLD VERNER LINDEMANN, deceased, whose date of death was March 9, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of Court, 112 S. Main Street, P. O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent, and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS (3) AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS (2) OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is December 6,2018.

/s/ Sharon Lindemann Ferell - PR

LAW OFFICES OF

STEVEN K. JONAS, P.A.

Attorney for Personal Representative

4914 State Road 54

New Port Richey, Florida 34652

(727) 846-6945; Fax (727) 846-6953

email:sjonas@gulfcoastlegalcenters.com

jnew@gulfcoastlegalcenters.com

/s/ Steven K. Jonas, Esq.

STEVEN K. JONAS, Esq.

FBN: 0342180

Published December 6 and 13, 2018b.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on January 7, 2019 at 4:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2019-01

A request by Duke Energy Florida, LLC, applicant, and Piedmont Farms, Inc. and Carol Hill and Helen Jordan, as Trustees, owner, for a Special Use Permit for a Solar Farm in an Agriculture-2 (A-2) land use category located on approximately 795 acres, more or less, at 1230 SW CR 307-A; SW CR 307A/SW 17 CT; S US Hwy 129; CO RD 307; and Off SW 20th Ave; Trenton, Florida. Tax Parcel Numbers: Portion of 08-10-15-0000-0001-0000; All of 08-10-15-0000-0003-0000; All of 05-10-15-0000-0001-0010; Portion of 06-10-15-0000-0002-0000; and All of 07-10-15-0000-0002-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish 12-13-2018b

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY

TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD

BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: January 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 888.670.3525 Conference Code 6025675116

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Publish December 13, 2018b.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS

INDENTURE TRUSTEE,

FOR CIM TRUST 2016-4,

MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES,

SERIES 2016-4,

Plaintiff,

CASE NO.: 21-2018-CA-000043

vs. DIVISION:

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES,

OR OTHER CLAIMANTS

CLAIMING BY. THROUGH,

UNDER, OR AGAINST

BONNIE L. DAY, DECEASED,

et al,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE OF ACTION

To:

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST, BONNIE L. DAY, DECEASED

Last Known Address: Unknown

Current Address: Unknown

WENDY STECK

Last Known Address:

5 Caspian Ct

Pelzer, SC 29669

Current Address: Unknown

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS

Last Known Address: Unknown

Current Address: Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

THE NORTHEAST ONE-QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST ONE-QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST ONE-QUARTER OF SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT RIGHT-OF-WAY FOR EXISTING COUNTY GRADED ROAD. TOGETHER WITH A MOBILE HOME LOCATED THEREON AS A PERMANENT FIXTURE AND APPURTENANCE THERETO, DESCRIBED AS A DOUBLEWIDE 1987 WOODHILL MOBILE HOME BEARING TITLE NUMBERS 43782488 AND 43778622; VIN NUMBERS 6612D4531A AND 6612D4531B

A/K/A 2049 SW 45TH AVE, BELL, FL 32619

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses within 30 days after the first publication, if any, on Albertelli Law, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is P. O. Box 23028, Tampa, FL 33623, and file the original with this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney, or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in Complaint or petition.

This notice shall be published once a week for two consecutive weeks in the Gilchrist County Journal

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this court on this 5 day of December, 2018.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(CLERK SEAL)

/s/ Sylvia King

By: Sylvia King

Deputy Clerk

**See Americans with Disabilities Act

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accomodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accomodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinatory, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University, FL 32601 at (352)337-6237 within two (2) working days of receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, please call 1-800-955-8770. To file response please contact Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, P. O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693.

Publish December 13 and 20, 2018b

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF

NESBY ALVIN ELLENBURG,

Deceased.

File No. 21-2018-CP- 000047

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Nesby Alvin Ellenburg, deceased, whose date of death was April 19, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is December 13, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Charles M. Gadd, Jr.:

Charles M. Gadd, Jr.

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar Number: 0127232

CLAYTON-JOHNSTON PA

18 NW 33rd Court

Gainesville, FL 32607

Telephone: (352) 376-4694

E-Mail: mgadd@clayton-johnston.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Patricia Sue Ellenburg

Patricia Sue Ellenburg

3929 NE 85th Street

High Springs, FL 32643

Published December 13 & 20, 2018b.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: ESTATE OF

GLORIA JEAN RYALS,

Deceased.

FILE NO.: 21-2018-CP-000056

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of GLORIA JEAN RYALS, deceased, whose date of death was February 18, 2018, File Number 21-2018-CP-000056, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is December 13, 2018.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

By: /s/ Theodore M. Burt

THEODORE M. BURT

Florida Bar Number 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

/s/ Amiee J. Williams

Aimee J. Williams

8600 SE 66th Circle

Trenton, Florida 32693

/s/ Charity J. Romine

Charity J. Romine

172 SE 4th Street

Satellite Beach, FL 32937

Published December 13 & 20, 2018b.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L ROBERTS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0019-TD

Certificate Number: 129.000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

COM AT NE/C OF S/2 OF NE/4 36-8-14 FOR POR SAID PT BEING A CONCRETE MONUMENT THENCE RUN ALG N LN OF S/2 OF NE/4 S 89 DEG W 955.85 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT THENCE RUN S 61.71 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE RUN S 89 DEG E 61.41 FT TO AN IRON ROD & POB THENCE RUN N 88 DEG E 226.04 FT TO AN IRON ROD ON WESTERLY R/W LN OF ST RD 49/US HWY 129 THENCE RUN ALG R/W LN S 15 DEG E 369.28 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID R/W LN RUN N 89 DEG W 321.43 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE RUN N 350 FT TO POB SUBJECT TO CO MAINTAINED RD (CEMETERY RD) ALG N MARGIN THEREOF 58/377 109/342 169/468 250/373-375 250/376 266/623 2010/1274

Assessed to: HARUNUR RASHID & RABEY A RAHIM & MAMUNUR RASHID

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish 12-06, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT

OF ORDINANCE

BY THE BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS

OF THE CITY OF TRENTON,

FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered on Final Reading on January 14, 2019 at the regular meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, to be held in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the Clerk/City Manager, Trenton City Hall, located at 114 N. Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2018-08

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA AMENDING ORDINANCE NUMBER 2015-03, AUTHORIZING THE CITY MANAGER TO MAKE ALL NECESSARY AND PROPER PURCHASES ON BEHALF OF THE CITY UP TO $10,000.00 WITHOUT PRIOR BOARD APPROVAL; REPEALING ANY CONFLICTING SECTION OR ORDINANCES; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearings may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearings shall be announced during the public hearings and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Lyle Wilkerson, City of Trenton City Manager, 114 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, Telephone No. (352) 580-4108, at least 48 hours prior to said meeting.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearings, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish December 13, 2018b

______________________