December 13, 2018 Obituaries

Mr. Dewey Jackson “Jack” Chastain

Dewey Jackson “Jack” Chastain, 74, of High Springs, passed away at North Florida Regional on November 30, 2018. He was a farmer, proud husband, daddy, papa, friend and avid sportsman.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Babs Chastain; his siblings, Billy Chastain (Cleone) and Brenda Hourigan (Fred); his children; Josie Keen (Morgan), Andy Chastain (Brittany), Crystal Blevins (Matt) and his four grandsons Wyatt Blevins, Mason Blevins, Jackson Chastain and Carter Chastain.

Services were held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, 205 N. Main Street, High Springs, with Rev. Glen Busby Officiating. Visitation was held on Friday, December 7th from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church fellowship Hall.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland and Cross City.

Mr. Anthony Richard Gautieri

Anthony Richard Gautieri, 38, of Horseshoe Beach passed away November 30, 2018.

Mr. Gautieri was born October 18, 1980 in Toms River, NJ, but had spent most of his life in the Dixie County area. He had attended Dixie County High School and made the Vice President’s List while getting his associates degree at Gateway College in Lake City.

Mr. Gautieri is survived by his mother Angie Cunningham, his brother Bobby Ricchiuti, his sister Angela Perryman, his grandmother Tina Brotherton, his uncles Joseph Cunningham, Patrick Cunningham, Anthony Cunningham, his best friend Jenna Cothron, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father Bill Ricchiuti.

The family received friends at the funeral home the evening of Thursday, December 6, 2018 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Mrs. Joyce Sue Keen Jones

Joyce Sue Keen Jones, age 78, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2018 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Care Center in Gainesville surrounded by her family. She was born in Wilcox on July 10, 1940 to Niven and Susie Mae Keen. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cross City Branch. She will be fondly remembered by her family as a loving, supportive wife, mother and grandmother.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 7, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Chiefland with President Bob Salas officiating. Interment followed in Keen Cemetery. A visitation was held at the church an hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Wendy Renea Myers

Wendy Renea Myers, age 34, of Trenton, passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018. She was born on December 24, 1983 to William and Christine Myers in Hollywood and had been a resident of Trenton for 22 years after moving from Bronson. She was a nurse’s aide and attended the Living Praise Church of God in Trenton.

Wendy is survived by her parents and her daughters, Taylor Norris and Alana Norris, all of Trenton and her brothers, Jason (Ashley) Bouthillier of Bronson and Ross (Megan Jones) Myers of Old Town.

A Memorial Service for Wendy will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Watson Funeral Home with Pastor Daniel Kuhr officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

Mr. Thomas William Sanchez

It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas (Tommy) William Sanchez announced his passing after a brief illness on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at the age of 72. Tommy will lovingly be remembered by his Mother Thelma Sanchez, brothers Jimmy Sanchez and Gene (Coralene) Sanchez, Ricky and Richard Crosby as he loved them as his own, Aunts, sister-in-laws, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Tommy is preceded in death by his father James Sanchez and his brother Johnny Sanchez. Tommy was born in Gainesville at Alachua General Hospital. He lived in Newberry where he graduated high school and Trenton where he spent most of his life with family and friends. Tommy worked for Thomas Concrete, now known as Cemex, and retired after forty years service there. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending his life with family and friends. Tommy especially loved spending time caring for his cats and the neighbors cats! He never turned away a stray. Tommy took care of his family. He spent his latter days taking care of his Mom Thelma and looking after his brother Jim. He will be missed.

Crematory Services were provided by Milam Funeral and Cremation Services in Newberry.

Mr. Curtis Bryant Sheppard

Curtis Bryant Sheppard, 86 years old, of Trenton, passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at UF Health Shands in Gainesville. He was born to parents George and Pearl Bryant Sheppard in Trenton on June 14, 1932 and was a lifelong resident. Mr. Sheppard proudly served his country in the US Army and retired as a fireman for the City of Gainesville. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church of Trenton.

Mr. Sheppard is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Rebecca Sheppard and his daughter, Lisa Sheppard. He is survived by his daughters, Teresa (David) Deaderick of Bradenton, Marsha (Tommy) Permenter of Ocala and Mariam (Todd) Newton of Trenton; sister, Margaret Peadon of Tampa; brother, Bill (Nancy) Sheppard of Gainesville and grandchildren, Christy (Alan) LaFleur, Sam (Rachel) Deaderick, Joshua Deaderick, Annah Newton, Will Newton and Kasey Permenter.

Funeral Services for Mr. Sheppard were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Pine Grove Baptist Church with Dr. Greg Douglas officiating. Interment followed at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Wayne

Martha Elizabeth Wayne of Bell, passed away on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was 85 years old. Martha was born on April 19, 1933 to Ovid and Jessie Williams in Charleston, West Virginia and had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Margate in 1972. She loved to garden and was a member of Burlington Santa Fe Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Dwight “Neal” Wayne. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth “Libbie” Estes and Mary (Joe) Barron, both of Bell; her brother, Bill (Marilyn) Williams of Trenton; her grandchildren, Carroll, Josh and Destinee and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Wayne were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Bell Cemetery with Mr. Ken Campbell officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

Mrs. Linda Jones Wells

Linda Jones Wells, 74 of Chiefland passed away Friday, November 30, 2018.

Mrs. Wells was born in Jacksonville on September 10, 1944 to the late Earl and Carol Jones. Ms. Wells hobbies were crafting and cruising. She was of Baptist Faith.

Mrs. Wells was survived by one son, James Wells and three daughters, Tammy Guillemette, Shelba Pierce and Drema Goolsby; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of life was held at Forward Church in Chiefland with Bro. Dennis Webber officiating, Saturday December 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers make donations to your favorite charity.

