December 27, 2018 Legals

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CONCERNING AN AMENDMENT TO THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS

BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, SERVING AS THE LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATION COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, AND THE LOCAL PLANNING AGENCY OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Section 163.3161 through 163.3248, Florida Statutes, and Ordinance No. 92-04, as amended, comments, objections and recommendations concerning the amendment, as described below, will be heard by the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, serving as the Land Development Regulation Commission of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, and the Local Planning Agency of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, at a public hearing on January 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall located at 17651 NW 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida.

LDR 18-03, an application by Barretta & Brewer Associates, Inc., as agents for Nature Coast Development Group, LLC, to amend the text of the Land Development Regulations by amending Section 4.14.15.4 entitled Supplementary District Regulations, Offstreet Parking, Dimensional Standards to decrease the dimensional standards for offstreet parking from ten (10) feet by twenty (20) feet to ten (10) feet by eighteen (18) feet in size and providing for a portion of landscaped areas to meet a portion of the length of offstreet parking spaces, and by amending Section 4.14.15.5 entitled Supplementary District Regulations, Offstreet Parking: Handicapped Parking Spaces to decrease each parking space area from ten (10) feet by twenty (20) feet to ten (10) feet by eighteen (18) feet in size and providing for a portion of landscaped areas to meet a portion of the length of handicapped parking spaces.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of this public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice regarding the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

At the aforementioned public hearing, all interested parties may appear to be heard with respect to the proposed amendment.

A copy of the proposed amendment is available for public inspection at the Office of the City Clerk, at the City Hall located at 17651 NW 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida, during regular business hours.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearings, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact Sheila Watson, Town Clerk, at 352.463.2855 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.855.8770 or 1.800.955.8771.

Publish December 27, 2018b

_______________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ATCF II FLORIDA-A, LLC MTAG AS CUSTODIAN FOR ATCF, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0031-TD

Certificate Number: 663.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 6 BLK 15 (50 FT X 100 FT) WADE AND BELL 272/547 2008/2940 2010/1425 201221001942

Assessed to: EMMA J HOGAN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0038-TD

Certificate Number: 626.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOTS 3 6 & 7 BLK 2 TRENTON ORIGINAL SURVEY VACATED ALLEY 10 FT 86/243 97/294 100/195 145/121 153/255 154/191 168/153 188/27 2002/299 201421005234

Assessed to: CAROL J KIMBRELL

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CAPITAL ONE CLTRL ASSIGNEE OF FIG 2222 LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0028-TD

Certificate Number: 304.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 16 GILCHRIST GARDEN EST 133/49 136/218 171/387 UTIL EASEMENT 178/551 180/162 181/89 183/602 184/146 198/84 2004/773 2004/4798 2008/3336 2008/4861

Assessed to: STEVEN M SCHALK AND GABRIEL HEMPEL

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT COMIAN XI TAX LEIN FUND LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0034-TD

Certificate Number: 500.0000

Year of Issuance: 2011

Description of property: LOT 5 BLK 14 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH 154/349 193/317 - 326 193/327

Assessed to: THOMAS VESTER, TIMOTHY VESTER AND RAMONA (VESTER) MONK

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE STATE OF FLORID, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY

CIVIL DIVISION

THE BANK OF NEW YORK

MELLON, AS INDENTURE

TRUSTEE, FOR MID-STATE

CAPITAL CORPORATION

2004-1 TRUST,

Plaintiff,

-vs- Case No.: 18-000057-CA

SHARON ELAINE WALSH

F/K/A SHARON ELAINE

BUNDY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF SHARON ELAINE WALSH

F/K/S SHARON ELAINE BUNDY,

JOHN DOE;

Defendants

____________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION - MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

TO: SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A

SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, if living, and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under or against the above named Defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other claimants, claiming by, through, under or against the said defendant, if she is deceased.

Whose Residence is Unknown

Whose Last Known Mailing Address is: 5050 NE 80TH AVE HIGH SPRINGS FL 32643

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHARON ELAINE WALSH F/K/A SHARON ELAINE BUNDY, if living, and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under or against the above named Defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other claimants, claiming by, through, under or against the said defendant, if she is deceased.

Whose Residence is Unknown

Whose Last Known Mailing Address is: 5050 NE 80TH AVE HIGH SPRINGS FL 32643

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE

SOUTH 1/2 OF THE WEST

1/2 OF THE SOUTHWEST

1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 1, FLORIDA, EXCEPT FOR ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on VICTOR H. VESCHIO, Esquire, of Gibbons Neuman, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 3321 Henderson Boulevard, Tampa, Florida 33609, with thirty (30) days of the date of the first publication of this notice and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

DATED the 19 day of December, 2018.

Todd newton

CLERK CIRCUIT COURT

(CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT)

By: /s/ Sylvia King

Deputy Clerk

If you are a persona with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Ms. Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification in the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

NOTE: THIS COMMUNICATION, FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR, IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Publish December 27, 2018 and January 3, 2019b

-----------------------

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L ROBERTS holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File Number: 18-0020-TD

Certificate Number: 56.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

S 165 FT OF N 660 FT OF E/2 OF SE/4 OF SE/4

ASSESSED TO:

OSCAR NORMAN WAYCASTER ET UX

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L ROBERTS holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File Number: 18-0021-TD

Certificate Number: 9.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

S 1/4 OF SE/4 OF NW/4 & S/4 OF 11.798 AC E OF RIVER IN SW/4 OF NW/4 62/657 131/423 136/289 141/100 141/102 (BEING PART OF TRACT 50)

Assessed to:

ANTON F VAITONIS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CYNTHIA ELLIS holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File Number: 18-0022-TD

Certificate Number: 417.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

S/2 OF NW/4 OF SW/4 OF NW/4 OF SE/4 80/269 95/134 TAX DEED 2004/4206-4208 2011/2184

Assessed to:

JOSHUA G MCLAUGHLIN, A/K/A JOSHUA MCLAUGHLIN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick. Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L. ROBERTS holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0025-TD

Certificate Number: 361.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

S/2 OF S/2 OF SE/4 OF SE/4 77/439 93/657 2009/1752

Assessed to: KINKAY INC.

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L. ROBERTS holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0026-TD

Certificate Number: 1005.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

LOT 11 MILLHOPPER ESTATES UT 2 166/695 294/637 2001/3139 2006/5988

Assessed to: DAVIS MARIA RIVERA & EDMUNDO RIVERA

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARK H. FINK holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File # 18-0027-TD

Certificate Number: 270.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

LOTS 19-20-21-22-23-24 BLK 11 WEST & JOHNSON ADDIT 178/345

Assessed to:

DOROTHY V FRANCE AS TRUSTEE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT UTHRIVE REAL ESTATE PARTNERS LC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0029-TD

Certificate Number: 910.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property:

LOT 2 BLK 4 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 UTILITY EASE-MENT 211/708

Assessed to:

MAC C JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY:/S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0036-TD

Certificate Number: 976.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 326 UNIT 1 WAC CAMPSITE 104/632 144/632 2005/1472 2009/3742-3473 2009/3744 201321002022 201321002023

Assessed to:

JANET BARKLEY

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY:/S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT JACQUELINE ANNE KOHAN, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File Number: 18-0037-TD

Certificate Number: 483.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

W/2 OF N/2 OF NE/4 OF SE/4 2005/3787 2005/3788 2005/3844

ASSESSED TO:

WILLIAM J HORGAN, JR

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GREG WHEELER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0042-TD

Certificate Number: 587.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOTS 21 & 22 BLK A COLEMAN & ANDREWS SUBD 123/449 201/207-211 2001/2510 2002/4771-4772 2004/5528 2005/1912

Assessed to:

JOSE SANTOS ACOSTA

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY:/S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L. ROBERTS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0051-TD

Certificate Number: 495.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property:

COM AT NE/C OF NW/4 OF NE/4 AS PT OF REF GO S 920 FT GO W 392 FT TO POB GO S 400 FT GO W 392 FT GO N 400 FT GO E 392 FT TO POB 3.59 76/582

Assessed to:

PHILLIP DAVID SPARKS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY:/S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L ROBERTS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0019-TD

Certificate Number: 129.000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

COM AT NE/C OF S/2 OF NE/4 36-8-14 FOR POR SAID PT BEING A CONCRETE MONUMENT THENCE RUN ALG N LN OF S/2 OF NE/4 S 89 DEG W 955.85 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT THENCE RUN S 61.71 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE RUN S 89 DEG E 61.41 FT TO AN IRON ROD & POB THENCE RUN N 88 DEG E 226.04 FT TO AN IRON ROD ON WESTERLY R/W LN OF ST RD 49/US HWY 129 THENCE RUN ALG R/W LN S 15 DEG E 369.28 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID R/W LN RUN N 89 DEG W 321.43 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE RUN N 350 FT TO POB SUBJECT TO CO MAINTAINED RD (CEMETERY RD) ALG N MARGIN THEREOF 58/377 109/342 169/468 250/373-375 250/376 266/623 2010/1274

Assessed to: HARUNUR RASHID & RABEY A RAHIM & MAMUNUR RASHID

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish 12-06, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

___________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

3.061(new) Domestic Security,

Copies of the proposed new rules, and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproductionwhich is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard any unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on January 15, 2019 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Publish 12/20/18 - 1/17/19b

__________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

FIRST GUARANTY MORTGAGE

CORPORATION,

CASE NO.: 2017-CA-000046

Plaintiff,

v.

ANTHONY W. LOPEZ,

A/K/A ANTHONY

WILLIAM LOPEZ, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE is hereby given that Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, will on January 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., South door of the Gilchrist Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL in accordance with Chapter 45, F.S., offer for sale and sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida, to wit:

Lot 21, Block A, Sun N Fun Subdivision, Unit 6 a subdivision as per plat thereof filed in Plat Book 1, pages 63-66 of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Together with 2015 Live Oak mobile Home, Model L-2523B, VIN No. LOHGA11415855.

Property Address: 7420 Southeast 79th Lane, Trenton, FL 32693

pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered in a case pending in said Court, the style and case number of which is set forth above.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendes must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgage’s attorney.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352-337-6237) at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice-impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

WITNESS my hand and official seal of this Honorable Court, this 13 day of December, 2018.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

SEAL)

/s/ S. King______________

DEPUTY CLERK

Copies furnished to:

Sirote & Permutt, P.C.

1201 S. Orlando Ave, Suite 430

Winter Park, FL 32789

floridaservice@sirote.com

Anthony W. Lopez

a/k/a Anthony William Lopez

7420 Southeast 79th Lane

Trenton, FL 32693

Brittany Kay Lopez

n/k/a Brittany Kay Hall

8607 Charlynn Lane

Crystal River, FL 34428

Unknown Spouse of

Anthony W. Lopez

a/k/a Anthony William Lopez

NKA Christy Lopez

7420 Southeast 79th Lane

Trenton, FL 32693

Published December 20 & 27, 2018b.

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIRCUIT CIVIL

DIVISION

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC

CASE NO.: 2017-CA-000034

Plantiff(s),

vs.

CARRI-ANNE POWELL;

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CARRI ANNE POWELL; WILLIAM POWELL; CITIFINANCIAL, INC., SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO WASHINGTON MUTUAL FINANCE LLC, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BLAZER FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.; THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2;

Defendant(s).

_______________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Order rescheduling foreclosure sale entered on November 8, 2018, in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the south door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 28 day of Jan, 2019 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement of Forclosure or order, to wit::

COMMENCE AT THE SE CORNER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 9 S, RANGE 16 E FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE; THENCE RUN ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 34, N 01° 46’ 08” W, 2708.87 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY EDGE OF AN EXISTING COUNTY GRADED ROAD, THENCE RUN ALONG SAID ROAD EDGE, S 89° 56’ 38” W, 823.13 FEET; THENCE CONTINUE ALONG ROAD EDGE, CONTINUE S 89° 40’ 41” W, 442.82 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUES S 89° 40’ 41” W, 30.00 FEET; THENCE RUN S 01° 46’ 08” E, 1392.06 FEET; THENCE RUN N 88° 30’ 40” E, 26.42 FEET THENCE RUN N 01° 46’ 08” W, 31.72 FEET; THENCE RUN 88° 30’ 40” E, 597.31 FEET; THENCE RUN N 01° 46’ 08” W, 658.04 FEET; THENCE RUN S 89° 56’ 38” W, 594 FEET; THENCE RUN N 01° 46’ 08” W, 686.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

MANUFACTURED HOME VIN# 11437757A AND 11437757B; TITLE # 83963747 AND 83963845

Property address: 6789 Southeast 55th Street, Trenton, FL 32693

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis penden, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (353) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circit8.org.

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

As Clerk of the Court

(Clerk of Court)

BY: / S. King

Deputy Clerk

Padgett Law Group, Attorney for Plantiff

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com

SERVICE LIST FOR NOTICE OF FORCLOSURE SALE

Carrie-Anne Powell

424 NE 544th Street

Old Town, FL 32680

William Powell AKA William H. Powell AKA William Harrison Powell

2817 NW 247th Terr

Newberry, FL 32669

Citifinancial, Inc., Successor by Merger to Washington Mutual Finance LLC, Successor by Merger to Blazer Financial Services, Inc

1000 Technology Drive

O Fallon, MO 63368

Marisa Gene Button, Esq (Counsel for Florida Housing Finance Corporation)

227 North Bronough Street, Suite 5000

Tallahassee, FL 32301

efiling@floridahousing.org

marisa.button@floridahousing.org

Evan Ross Heffner, Esq. (Counsel for The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association FKA The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A., as Successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, as Indenture Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc.

GMACM Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-HE2)

1239 E Newport Centre Dr Ste 110

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

EHeffner@vanlawfl.com

Published December 20 & 27, 2018b.

_________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MUHAMMAD AZEEM, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0044-TD

Certificate Number: 68.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 9 BLK A 2ND ADDIT SUW RIV HIGHLANDS SUBD 89/437 111/379 141/407

Assessed to: DOUGLAS WAYNE BONHAM AND SHEILA ANN BONHAM

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT WELCOME HOME LIEN AND DEED INC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0050-TD

Certificate Number: 641.0000

Year of Issuance: 2012

Description of property: LOT 67 PINES ESTATES SUBD 32/44 42/582 136/185 164/27 185/213 251/340 2001/5489 2002/636 2005/5349

Assessed to: BRUNEL AND MARIE ROSE CETOUTE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

-------------------

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 17000045CAAXMX

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING, LLC

Plaintiff,

vs.

GEORGE K BLYTHE A/K/A GEORGE KEVIN BLYTHE A/K/A GEORGE BLYTHE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GEORGE KEVIN BLYTHE A/K/A GEORGE K. BLYTHE A/K/A GEORGE BLYTHE; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2;

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on August 24, 2018, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida, described as:

LOT 33, PINEWOOD SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 43, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

a/k/a 735 SW 4TH AVE, TRENTON , FL 32693-4351

at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, at the South Door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main, Trenton, FL, on January 14, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM.

If you are a person claiming a right to funds remaining after the sale, you must file a claim with the clerk no later than 60 days after the sale. If you fail to file a claim you will not be entitled to any remaining funds.

Dated this 18th day of December, 2018.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL)

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

eXL Legal, LLC

12425 28TH STREET NORTH, SUITE 200 ST. PETERSBURG, FL 33716

EFILING@EXLLEGAL.COM

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352-337-6237) at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice-impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Pub. Dec. 27 - Jan. 3

____________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MTAG AS CUSTODIAN FOR CAZ CREE FL II, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0030-TD

Certificate Number: 749.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 58 APPALOOSA TRAILS SUBD CONT 9.98 AC AND DESC IN MTS AND BDS DESC 172/255

Assessed to: LUIS H AND ROSA SANTIAGO

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________