December 6, 2018 Legals

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on October 9, 2018:

Michael Wilkerson, 7315 SE SR-47, Trenton, FL 32693, has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-220444-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0431 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 09S, Range 14E, Section 29 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish December 6, 2018b.

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 21-2018-CP-000052

In Re The Estate Of:

HAROLD VERNER LINDEMANN,

Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of HAROLD VERNER LINDEMANN, deceased, whose date of death was March 9, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for GILCHRIST County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of Court, 112 S. Main Street, P. O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent, and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS (3) AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS (2) OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is December 6,2018.

/s/ Sharon Lindemann Ferell - PR

LAW OFFICES OF

STEVEN K. JONAS, P.A.

Attorney for Personal Representative

4914 State Road 54

New Port Richey, Florida 34652

(727) 846-6945; Fax (727) 846-6953

email:sjonas@gulfcoastlegalcenters.com

jnew@gulfcoastlegalcenters.com

/s/ Steven K. Jonas, Esq.

STEVEN K. JONAS, Esq.

FBN: 0342180

Published December 6 and 13, 2018b.

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L ROBERTS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0019-TD

Certificate Number: 129.000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

COM AT NE/C OF S/2 OF NE/4 36-8-14 FOR POR SAID PT BEING A CONCRETE MONUMENT THENCE RUN ALG N LN OF S/2 OF NE/4 S 89 DEG W 955.85 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT THENCE RUN S 61.71 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE RUN S 89 DEG E 61.41 FT TO AN IRON ROD & POB THENCE RUN N 88 DEG E 226.04 FT TO AN IRON ROD ON WESTERLY R/W LN OF ST RD 49/US HWY 129 THENCE RUN ALG R/W LN S 15 DEG E 369.28 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID R/W LN RUN N 89 DEG W 321.43 FT TO AN IRON ROD THENCE RUN N 350 FT TO POB SUBJECT TO CO MAINTAINED RD (CEMETERY RD) ALG N MARGIN THEREOF 58/377 109/342 169/468 250/373-375 250/376 266/623 2010/1274

Assessed to: HARUNUR RASHID & RABEY A RAHIM & MAMUNUR RASHID

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish 12-06, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

___________________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L ROBERTS holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File Number: 18-0020-TD

Certificate Number: 56.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

S 165 FT OF N 660 FT OF E/2 OF SE/4 OF SE/4

ASSESSED TO:

OSCAR NORMAN WAYCASTER ET UX

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L ROBERTS holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File Number: 18-0021-TD

Certificate Number: 9.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

S 1/4 OF SE/4 OF NW/4 & S/4 OF 11.798 AC E OF RIVER IN SW/4 OF NW/4 62/657 131/423 136/289 141/100 141/102 (BEING PART OF TRACT 50)

Assessed to:

ANTON F VAITONIS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CYNTHIA ELLIS holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File Number: 18-0022-TD

Certificate Number: 417.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

S/2 OF NW/4 OF SW/4 OF NW/4 OF SE/4 80/269 95/134 TAX DEED 2004/4206-4208 2011/2184

Assessed to:

JOSHUA G MCLAUGHLIN, A/K/A JOSHUA MCLAUGHLIN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick. Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L. ROBERTS holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0025-TD

Certificate Number: 361.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

S/2 OF S/2 OF SE/4 OF SE/4 77/439 93/657 2009/1752

Assessed to: KINKAY INC.

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L. ROBERTS holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0026-TD

Certificate Number: 1005.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

LOT 11 MILLHOPPER ESTATES UT 2 166/695 294/637 2001/3139 2006/5988

Assessed to: DAVIS MARIA RIVERA & EDMUNDO RIVERA

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARK H. FINK holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File # 18-0027-TD

Certificate Number: 270.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

LOTS 19-20-21-22-23-24 BLK 11 WEST & JOHNSON ADDIT 178/345

Assessed to:

DOROTHY V FRANCE AS TRUSTEE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT UTHRIVE REAL ESTATE PARTNERS LC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0029-TD

Certificate Number: 910.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property:

LOT 2 BLK 4 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 UTILITY EASE-MENT 211/708

Assessed to:

MAC C JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY:/S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0036-TD

Certificate Number: 976.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 326 UNIT 1 WAC CAMPSITE 104/632 144/632 2005/1472 2009/3742-3473 2009/3744 201321002022 201321002023

Assessed to:

JANET BARKLEY

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY:/S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT JACQUELINE ANNE KOHAN, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File Number: 18-0037-TD

Certificate Number: 483.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

W/2 OF N/2 OF NE/4 OF SE/4 2005/3787 2005/3788 2005/3844

ASSESSED TO:

WILLIAM J HORGAN, JR

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GREG WHEELER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0042-TD

Certificate Number: 587.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOTS 21 & 22 BLK A COLEMAN & ANDREWS SUBD 123/449 201/207-211 2001/2510 2002/4771-4772 2004/5528 2005/1912

Assessed to:

JOSE SANTOS ACOSTA

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY:/S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L. ROBERTS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 18-0051-TD

Certificate Number: 495.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property:

COM AT NE/C OF NW/4 OF NE/4 AS PT OF REF GO S 920 FT GO W 392 FT TO POB GO S 400 FT GO W 392 FT GO N 400 FT GO E 392 FT TO POB 3.59 76/582

Assessed to:

PHILLIP DAVID SPARKS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 8th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY:/S/ Cindy Chadwick

Cindy Chadwick, Deputy Clerk

Publish December 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2018b

________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Election of Chair and Vice-Chair

4. Agenda Changes

5. Consent Agenda

6. Public Participation

7. Constitutional Officers

Damon Leggett, Property Appraiser

Consideration- GSA CAMA

Software

8. County Administrator

9. Attorney Report

10. Clerk Report

11. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. Mr. Stephen Browning and Mr. Jamie Driggers,FDOT:“Fall County Commission Update from FDOT”.

4:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Interim County Planner; SUP 2018-04 A request by Kelly Philman, owner, for a Special Use Permit for a Telecommunication Tower in an Agriculture-2 (A-2) land use category located on approximately 23.690 acres at NW CR 340, Bell, Florida. Trenton, Florida. Tax Parcel Number: 14-08-14-0000-0003-0030.

4:45 p.m. David M. Lang, Interim County Planner; SUP 2018-05 A request by Michael T. Odom and Julie D. Odom, owner, by Michael Brown, NexTower Development Group, LLC, as agent and applicant for NXFL-144 Knighting Lake, for a Special Use Permit for a Telecommunications Tower in an Agriculture-2 (A-2) land use category located on approximately 12.300 acres at 7712 SE CR 337, Trenton, Florida 32693. Tax Parcel Number: 08-10-16-0000-0001-0020.

5:00 p.m. David M. Lang, Interim County Planner; SUP 2018-06 A request by Laura J. Spears, owner, by Michael Brown, NexTower Development Group, LLC, as agent and applicant, for a Special Use Permit for a Telecommunications Tower in an Agriculture-2 (A-2) land use category located on approximately 29.100 acres at W CR 232, Bell, Florida 32619. Tax Parcel Number: 15-09-14-0000-0001-0010.

5:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Interim County Planner; SP 2018-03 A request by Duke Energy Florida, Inc, owner, requesting Amended Site Plan Approval for construction of an approximately 624 square feet Metal Carport/Pole Barn/Shed Addition to an approved Site and Development Plan in an ESA-2 Land Use Category. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel Number 18-10-14-0000-0011-0020. Location address: 8650 SW 85th Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

5:30 p.m. Laura Dedenbach, Planner; Reconsideration/Continuation of SUP 2018-03: An application by Alliance Grazing Group, agent for Piedmont Farms, Inc., owner, for a special use permit to add freestall barns to transition an existing grazing dairy farm to a barn dairy farm on approximately 1,992 acres located at 6400 S. U.S. Highway 129, Trenton, FL. Land Use: Agriculture-2. Tax Parcels#: 05-10-15-0000-0001-0000; 33-09-15-0000-0002-0000; 32-09-15-0000-0001-0000; 04-10-15-0000-0001-0000; and 31-09-15-0000-0001-0020. (This application proposed to amend SUP previously approved by the BCC in 1994.)

6:00 p.m. Michael Coulon; Hart Springs Trespassing Issue

6:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Interim County Planner; SP 2018-04 A request by Hersell Lindo and Vicki Lindo, owner, requesting Preliminary Site Plan Approval for a Bed and Breakfast Inn and Special Event Facility in an A-2 Land Use Category. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel Number 01-10-14-0000-0001-0000. Location address: 6359 SW CR 307, Trenton, Florida 32693.

12. Commissioner Reports

13. Old Business

14. New Business

15. Public Participation

16. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, VICE-CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish December 6, 2018b

______________________

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, November 13, 2018

2. October Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

F. Action Items

1. Approval of Citizens

Participation Plan

2. Resolution 2018-22 –

Complaints & Grievances

Policy

3. Resolution 2018-23 –

Prohibition of Excessive Force

Policy

4. Ordinance 2018-06 –

Comprehensive Plan

Amendment; 2nd Reading

5. Ordinance 2018-07 – Zoning

Map Amendment; 2nd Reading

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish December 6, 2018b

______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on November 16, 2018:

Janell Klesius, 20314 Chestnut Grove Dr., Tampa, FL 33647, has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-233585-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1363 million gallons of groundwater for recreational use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 09S, Range 14E, Section 05 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish December 6, 2018b.

______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on November 16, 2018:

Lancaster Oil Company, PO Box 1256, Trenton, FL 32693, has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-219631-3, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0822 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 10S, Range 15E, Sections 17 and 18 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish December 6, 2018b.

______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on November 16, 2018:

Vernon Philman, 4610 WW CR 232, Bell, FL 32619, has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-220632-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.0741 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 8S, Range 14E, Section 23 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report..

Publish December 6, 2018b.

______________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on November 16, 2018:

RKT Family Limited Partnership, 897 SE St. Lucie Blvd., Stuart, FL 32693, and Vera Lindsey, 4059 SW CR 232, Bell, FL 32619, has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-218603-4, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.6216 million gallons of groundwater for recreational use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 9S, Range 14E, Sections 19, 20, and 29 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Publish December 6, 2018b.

______________

Public Notice of Lead and Copper

Sampling For the City of Fanning Springs

The City of Fanning Springs has noted a monitoring deficiency regarding the Fanning Springs Water System. The purpose of this notice is to notify customers that the city did not submit analytical results for Lead and Copper Tap Sampling during June – September 2018. The City will be doing so in the month of December 2018. This is a required notification. If you have questions please call City Hall at 352-463-2855.

Publish December 6, 2018b