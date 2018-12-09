December 6, 2018 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. Larry Douglas Alman

Larry Douglas Alman, 77, of Steinhatchee passed away November 27, 2018.

Mr. Alman was born November 30, 1940 to the late Kay and Frances Alman in Ocala, but grew up in the Wildwood area. He had lived for the last ten years in the Steinhatchee area. Mr. Alman retired from the B N Railroad and was a member of the American Legion Post 291 in Steinhatchee and the First Baptist Church of Jena. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Mr. Alman is survived by his wife of two years Elizabeth Ann Alman, his daughter Shari Strickland (Steve), his granddaughter Hannah, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his son Larry Alman, Jr.

Graveside funeral services for Mr. Alman were held 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 30, 2018 at the Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, with Pastor Jeffrey Vaught officiating. The family received friends at the graveside one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Mr. W. C. Douglas

W.C. Douglas of High Springs, passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at E.T. York Hospice in Gainesville. He was 91 years old. Mr. Douglas was born on January 6, 1927 to William and Rosa Douglas in High Springs and was a lifelong resident. He retired as a bus driver for the Gilchrist County School Board. He was also a farmer and worked in construction. He was a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church.

Mr. Douglas is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donnie Brock Douglas; his grandson, Quinn Douglas and a special friend, Nadine Hodge. He is survived by his 5 daughters, Lavan (Doyle) Rehberg and Aletha Stewart, both of High Springs, Rose (Tom) Crawford of Ft. White, Bonnie (Mickey) Watson of Old Town and Polly (Marty) White of Cedar Key; 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service for Mr. Douglas was held on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother West officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to E.T. York Hospice in his memory.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

Card of Thanks

To the Citizens of Gilchrist County I do not know how to say thank you for all of the love and support that you have shown us in the last few months, both during my accident and the loss of my Daddy, Dale Rogers. You all are the reason that I have chosen to settle and raise my children here. Our roots run deep in Gilchrist County and now I know why.

We are eternally grateful to all of you.

In Christian Love,

Jodi, Kelsie and Cody Turner