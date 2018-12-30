Mr. Gregory Edwin Smith

Share !



Gregory Edwin Smith, born on October 21, 1962 in Winter Park, passed away at his residence in Newberry on December 11, 2018 at the age 56.

Greg was a graduate of the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. He owned and managed several businesses and properties. He enjoyed motorcycles, camping, old westerns, helping people, and watching old movies with his wife. He loved his family and animals very much.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents Riley S. Smith and Dorothy J. (Fawcett) Castleberry, siblings Barry Smith and Diana Yee. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lisa D. Smith, son Gregory M. Smith and daughter in law Lori Smith, daughter Amber D. (Smith) Allison and son in law James Allison, brothers Randy Smith, Rodney Smith, Forrest Smith, and Lee Smith, sisters Marilyn Blanchard, Susan Chaffee, and Kathleen Smith O’Donnell, and five grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 2nd, 2019 at the Historic City Hall Municipal Building in Newberry. Arrangements under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES www.milamfh.com