Neju Rashid of Bell Elementary Spelling Bee Champ

On Tuesday, December 4th, some of the area’s top spellers represented their schools in Gilchrist County’s District Spelling Bee held at Bell High School. There were 12 contestants, in grades 4-8, representing 6 schools.

Bell Elementary was represented at the bee by Madilyn Whittington and Neju Rashid. Trenton Elementary sent their winners Kenadee Langford and Madison Wilder to the bee. Lily Thigpen and Riley Peace represented Bell Middle School and Trenton Middle School’s Samuel Jackanicz and Logan Allen spelled also. First Place Academy sent Nina Blank and Gabriella Waters to the event.Riverside Christian School was represented by Trace Ward and Vickie Butler.

The spelling bee went 12 rounds with 5th grader, Neju Rashid, correctly spelling “metallurgy” to earn the title of Spelling Bee Champion. The runner-up is Lily Thigpen, an 8th grade student at Bell Middle School. As the district spelling bee champion, Neju will represent Gilchrist County at the Regional Spelling Bee in Tallahassee on February 16, 2019.