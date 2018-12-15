Riverside Christian School is State 6-Man Football Champs

Share !



On Friday, December 7, Trenton’s Christian School, Riverside Wranglers headed to Southeastern Stadium “Victory Field” for the 6 man state championship game. They knew they were facing a Goliath going up against the defending champs and undefeated #1 seed, Cornerstone Christian Academy of Gainesville, Florida. Riverside was hoping to find the “David” in themselves and overcome the team that gave them their only regular season loss, 35-27. “David” is what they found with a total “TKO” to the Cornerstone Cougars with a 47-0 victory.

Senior quarterback, Cohen Begue led his team on offense with 10 carries for 245 yards and 4 TD’s. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 200 yards and 2 TD’s. Hunter Johns accounted for 2 catches for 90 yards and 1 TD, Zach Hall had 3 catches for 40 yards and 1 TD, Ben King had 4 carries totaling 15 yards and 1 TD, and Dalton Anderson had 4 catches for 50 yards. Begue had a 47-yard TD, 1 yard TD, 20 yard TD, and his longest of the night, a 79-yard TD run. He connected to Hunter Johns on a 43-yard TD pass and Zach Hall for a 30-yard pass for a score.

Not only did the offense show up, but the Defense showed out, so much that it was a “lights out” performance. Begue had 10 solo tackles, 6 assists, and 4 sacks. Ben King had 6 solo tackles and 4 assists. Dalton Anderson combined on 8 solo tackles, 5 assists and a sack. Hunter Johns’ had 6 solo tackles and 2 assists, Zeb Bray had 4 solo tackles and 4 assists, with 3 sacks; while Zach Hall had 2 tackles, with 2 assists, and the one interception of the night. Begue was named MVP of the game and is believed by many to be the Heisman Player of the Year. Many were expecting to see a war take place in the championship game, but Riverside begged to differ. “To God be the Glory, I am so blessed that God has brought me to this program to coach some amazing young men, and to be a part of such a wonderful family, and to bring home a title.” explained Head Coach Steven Hall.

Riverside has faced some tough competition this year going up against teams from Tampa, Ocala, Gainesville, Palatka, the FL Panhandle, Jacksonville, and South Florida proving that country boys can play with the big cities. Riverside is made of young gentleman from Dixie, Levy, and Gilchrist counties.

The Wranglers players are: Donavan King, Zach Hall, Nic Messina, Boaz Bray, Cohen Begue, Dalton Anderson, Zeb Bray, Hunter Johns, Aiden Messina, Ben Bray, Ben King, Levi Spivey, and Wyatt Akers.

Coaches: Head Coach Steven Hall, Lineman Coach Rocky Bray, with Assistant Coaches Randy King and Anthony Messina.