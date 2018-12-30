Trenton FFA has good day at Sub-District competition

Share !



Trenton FFA members participated in the FFA Sub-District Leadership and Career Development Events hosted by Dixie FFA on Tuesday December 11, 2018.

The Trenton Sr. Parliamentary Procedure team earned 2nd place, team members included Lauren Roberts, Makenzie Smith, Zachary Hardee, Hunter Allen, Alaina Brown, and Jaxon NesSmith.

Gage Dukes placed 2nd in Safe Tractor Operations and Madisson Jones placed 3rd in the Creed Speaking Leadership Development Event.

Trenton Middle FFA won the Opening and Closing Ceremonies Leadership Development Event and will be advancing to Districts. Team members include Braley Hines, Lois Bachle, Carsen McKenzie, Harleigh Rucker, Kylie Smith, Gabe Mitchell, and Dalton NesSmith.

Braley Hines also won the Prepared Public Speaking Leader-ship Development Event and will be advancing to districts. Lois Bachle earned 2nd place in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking Leadership Development Event.