Trenton girls remain undefeated after 2 wins

The Trenton Tigers girls basketball team improved to 7-0 after taking three wins this past week. Trenton defeated Dixie County 72-32 in the Tiger’s Den on December 7th. The Lady Tigers won 52-38 over Gainesville High School in the Andy Hart Invitational tournament on Saturday, December 8th.

Trenton’s Taniah Bowers was selected the Player of the Game in the District win over the Lady Bears. The senior point guard had a triple double as she shot 17 points, had 11 steals and 12 assists. Trenton’s Standrea McHenry was selected the Player of the Game in the win over the 7A Purple Hurricanes. The senior forward shot 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in this tough win.