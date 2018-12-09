Trenton girls take District win from Chiefland

Share !



The Trenton Tiger girls basketball team welcomed the Lady Indians into the Tigers’ Den Friday night as they took a 55-18, District 7 victory over the (2-1) Indians. Trenton Coach Bryant Frye explained that Trenton was flat and didn’t get into their game until the second quarter. Trenton took a 13-5 lead in the first period. The Tigers defense took the Indians by surprise in the second period as Trenton kept the Indians scoreless in the second before taking a 29-5 lead into intermission. Trenton outscored Chiefland 26-13 in the second half to take the district win.

Trenton’s Zakyah Frazier was selected the Player of the Game for the (4-0) Lady Tigers. The senior guard shot 9 points, pulled down 3 rebounds and recorded 2 steals in the District win over the Lady Indians.

Trenton traveled to Cedar Key on Tuesday night to take on the Sharks. Trenton will host Dixie County on Thursday night and will compete in the Andy Hart Invitational tournament this weekend. Go Tigers!