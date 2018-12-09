Trenton’s Bryn Thomas Signed Letter of Intent with Florida Gator Softball

Share !



From the time Trenton High Senior Bryn Thomas was six years old, she had a dream to play at the University of Florida. She’s worked on that goal for many years. Now at the age of 17, she will enter the University of Florida on January 4, and be a member of the University of Florida Gator Softball Team.

Trenton’s Bryn Thomas signed her letter of intent to the University of Florida on Wednesday, November 27, at Trenton High School auditorium.

Coach Walton at UF first made Bryn aware of this scholarship opportunity a year ago. She has worked very hard the first half of her senior year to graduate December 21. She will miss half of her senior year basketball season and her entire senior year of softball. But the opportunity to play softball at the University of Florida by entering early will be worth it.

She played with Gainesville Gold travel fast pitch team since 10U. Her coach at Gainesville Gold Jeremy McFadyen said, “Bryn is the best catcher in her class in the state of Florida. She is also known as a natural leader and great teammate.”

One of her longtime coaches Todd Bryant, told those who attended the signing that Bryn played pitcher in T Ball and would grab the ball and run everyone down before they could get to first. Then she went to first base when it was coach pitch cause she could catch the bad throws and get back to first base before the runner. She finally moved to catcher once the kids started pitching. Coach Bryant said, “I can remember those chubby cheeks she had as a 10 year old filling up that catchers mask. She would be filthy by the time we played four games in a long day and that thick hair would be full of dirt – but she always loved it.”

Coach Bryant talked about Bryn who has helped the Trenton High Softball Team be very successful the last four years. “We have won the district championship two times, regional championship once and finished 2nd in 1A last year. Bryn has been on the Gainesville Sun All Area teams every year and has been first team all state for Miracle Sports the last three years. Bryn has hit in the middle of our order every year – and she is so physically gifted – way beyond what she really realizes.”

Some of her many accolades in 2018 include Florida Athletic Coaches Association 1A All-State Team, Gainesville Sun 1A All-Area First Team, and Prep Zone Trophy Shop Althlete of the week.

Bryn feels that she is extremely blessed to have this opportunity. Her future plans include majoring in sports management and she would someday love to coach.

She has visited different colleges including Ole Miss, Mississippi State and South Carolina, but she held out hoping to become a Gator.

Bryn would like to thank everyone who has been involved in her process of turning her dream, through much hard work, into her reality.