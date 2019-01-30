January 31, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. Robert “Bob” Anderson

Robert “Bob” Anderson, 84, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 20th.

Bob was originally from Warwick, RI, but knew he was meant to be in the south, so he moved to Boca Grande at the age of 16, where he met his future wife, Gladys (Pomeroy). When South Florida got too congested, Bob and Gladys found their forever home in Dixie County. Those who knew him, knew he was a fighter and he proved that until the end.

Bob was preceded in death by Gladys in 2014 and his son, Robbie, in 2011. He is survived by his daughters, Karen Siebelt (Steve), Rhonda Anderson and Melody Kolb (Allen); 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; his companion, Martha Graham, and many others from the area who he considered family. He attended Pentecostal Praise and Worship Church. The family will be holding a memorial service in Placida, Florida at a later date.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

Dr. Robert H. Carter

Dr. Robert H. Carter passed away on January 18th at The Commons at the Luthern Towers Vitas Center. He was born December 16, 1923 to Katherine and Hayes Carter in Tampa.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Robinson Carter. He is survived by his daughter Linda Gayle Elias, son Theodore (Ted) Carter (Angie); four grandchildren, Joseph Elias, III, Kaitlyn Elias, Ashley Elias and Theodore Carter, Jr., and several nieces and nephews.

He left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Dr. Carter grew up in Tampa, spent 8 years in the Navy (WWII and Korean Wars). He graduated from Emory School of Dentistry in 1959 and was a member and Grand Master of Delta Sigma Delta Dental Fraternity. He practiced dentistry for 30 years in private practice and public health dentistry in Live Oak, Trenton, Charlotte and Orange Counties. He had been President of the Trenton Rotary Club and a member of the Gilchrist County Board of Public Instruction. Other affiliations included being a member of the Orange County Dental Society, North Orlando Kiwanis Club, Florida State Dental Association and American Dental Association. He also became a Master Mason in July of 1952. He served as a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Sanford and was President of his Sunday school class.

He retired to take care of his terminally ill wife, Evelyn, who passed away in 1990 to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ. They were high school sweet hearts, attending Hillsborough High in Tampa and married June 3, 1942 for better or worse, always hanging in there and pulling together in the same direction, letting their faith in God and his son Jesus strengthen their marriage and their lives.

He will be missed by his family and friends, but our hearts are at peace knowing that he will suffer no more.

Mrs. Kayla Marie Hackle

Kayla Marie Hackle, 23, of Old Town, FL passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019.

Kayla was born on May 12, 1995 in Gainesville, Florida. She attended Dixie County High School and worked as a cashier at McDonald’s and Publix in Land O Lakes, FL. Kayla attended Suwannee River Baptist Church.

Kayla is survived by her husband, Chris Hackle of Old Town, FL; son, Easton Hackle of Old Town, FL; grandmother, Annie Mae Cannon of Cross City, FL; grandparents, Dan and Judy Dyals of Old Town, FL; mother, Amy Brannin of Old Town, FL.; brothers, Austin Brannin of Old Town, FL and Kase Breland of Odessa, FL; sisters, Whittney Land of Steinhatchee, FL, Lacy Breland of Odessa, FL and Kylie Smith of Cross City; father, Ricky Foskey of Perry, FL; brothers, Ricky Foskey and Steven Monk both of Perry, FL; sisters, Shayeleigh Foskey, Mayealeigh Foskey and Chelsea Foskey all of Perry, FL.

A memorial service was held, for Kayla, Friday, January 25, 2019 at Suwannee River Baptist Church in Old Town, FL at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Bobby Lindsey officiating.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign our online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

Mr. Wilton “Buddy” Parrish

Wilton “Buddy” Parrish, 87, of Bell, passed away Wednesday, January 9th at the E. T. York Haven Hospice Care Center in Gainesville.

He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Fronie Parrish, brother Donald, sister Betty and son David. He is survived by his wife Ruth, of 31 years; three step children, Stephanie of High Springs, Harold of Bell and Scott of Cocoa Beach.

Buddy attended Bell High School. He served as Cpl. in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. Afterwards he worked 13 years at Hialeah Race Track and was a foreman for 25 years at Vista Memorial Gardens in North Miami.

He loved fishing and always had a boat down south for the ocean and one for the Suwannee River. His favorite past time was going to yard sales, flea markets and selling at the Bell flea market.

Buddy was a member of St. Joseph Episcopal Church in Newberry. He was buried Tuesday, January 22nd at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Bell.

Mr. George Anker Pedersen, Jr.

George Anker Pedersen, Jr. of Trenton, passed peacefully on January 26. He was 87 years old.

Mr. Pedersen was born on February 2, 1932 in Windham, NY to George “Anker” and Elizabeth Shufelt Pedersen. George has been a resident of Levy County since moving from Okeechobee 40 years ago. He proudly served his country during the Korean War as a sailor on the USS Coral Sea Aircraft Carrier. He was a retired plumber and a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

George is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Harriett Moore Pedersen; sons, Kenneth (Charlotte) Pedersen of Trenton and Tim (Linda) Pedersen of Chiefland; sisters, Anna (Robert) Studstill of Chiefland and Sharon (Leno) Pedersen; brother, Richard (Herta) Pedersen of Trenton; grandchildren, Otte Pedersen, Laura (Lemmy) Teague and Cody Pedersen; great-grandchildren, Devin, Emily, Laina and Linden; one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services with full military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 31st at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Pastor Andy Cook and Pastor Robbie Studstill officiating. Interment to follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service beginning at noon.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com, or call (352) 463-8888.

Mrs. Janice Ann Smith

Janice Ann Smith of Trenton, FL, passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at NFRMC in Gainesville, FL. She was 63 years old. Janice was born on January 28, 1955 in Atlanta, GA to Harold and Bessie Gilmer and had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Steinhatchee, FL in 1984. She was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Temple Assembly of God in Cross City, FL.

Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her parents and by her son, Lonnie L. Porter. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Bobby D. Smith of Gainesville, FL; daughter, Mary Smith of Orlando, FL; sons, Lonnie Lestor Smith of Trenton, FL and Danny Lucero III of New Port Richey, FL; sisters, Dale Bond of Old Town, FL and Zettie Timmons of Cross City, FL; brothers, Harold Gilmer Jr. of Atlanta, GA, Keith Gilmer of Old Town, FL and Mark Gilmer of GA and grandchildren, Logan, Haileigh, Johnathan, Eva and Brantley.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Smith were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Trenton Cemetery in Trenton, FL. The family received friends at Watson Funeral Home in Trenton on Friday evening, January 25, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, 426 W. Wade St., Trenton, FL 32693. (352) 463-8888.

Mr. John Warren Smith

John Warren Smith, 84, of Port St. Joe, FL passed away January 22, 2019.

Mr. Smith was born May 24, 1934 to the late John and Ruby Smith in Clearwater, FL. He had lived in the Dixie County area for 35 years, after moving here from Orlando, FL, and had moved to Port St. Joe in 2011. Mr. Smith was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving as a Corpsman, during the Korean War. While he lived in Dixie County he worked at Suwannee Lumber and as a commercial fisherman out of Horseshoe Beach, and was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God. After, moving to Port St. Joe he became an active member and Minister with the Living Word of Faith Fellowship in Panama City, FL.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 7 years Lois Smith, his daughters Margaret Karen “Smith” Carlton (Tony) and Roxanne Smith, his sons Tommy Smith and Randy Smith (Becky), 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Smith.

Funeral services for Mr. Smith were held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Bro. Chuck Carlton and Bro. Alfred Long officiating. Interment followed at New Prospect Cemetery. The family of Mr. Smith received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

Mr. Bruce Jackson Studstill

Mr. Bruce Jackson Studstill of Trenton, FL passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019 at his home. He was 56 years old. Bruce was born on August 10, 1962 to Henry Jackson and Cora Ripley Studstill in Gainesville, FL and was a lifelong resident of Trenton. He was a Supervisor for the Alachua County Road Department, a member of North Central Florida Dog Hunters Association and Central Florida Dog Hunters Association and was a member of Union Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his father, Henry Studstill and his father-in-law, William Herbert Rain. He is survived by his wife, Alwilda Rain Studstill; his mother, Cora Ripley; his son, Bruce Alan (Devon) Studstill and his mother-in-law, Mary Lou Rain, all of Trenton; his brother, Terry Jackson (Elva) Studstill of Kennesaw, GA and his grandchildren, Ansley Lynn Studstill and Emmy Grace Studstill.

Funeral Services for Mr. Studstill were held on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church with Pastor Jason Jones officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday evening, January 21, 2019.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

Mr. Terry Timothy Teague

Terry Timothy Teague of Trenton, FL, passed away on January 20, 2019 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. He was 49 years old. Terry was born on March 9, 1969 to parents Fred and Carolyn Teague in Tampa, FL and had been a resident of Trenton since 1997. He was of the Baptist faith.

Terry is preceded in death by his father and by his sister, Christina Eline Anderson. He is survived by his mother and his brothers, Mark Wayne Teague of Ft. Myers, FL and Scott Allen Teague of Tampa, FL.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, 426 W. Wade St., Trenton, FL 32693. (352) 463-8888.

