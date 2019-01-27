City of Fanning Springs to hold Special Election

Share !



The City of Fanning Springs will be holding a non-partisan special election on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. If a primary election is required it will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The special election will be to replace Council Member and Vice Chair Jennifer Padot-Collins. Council Member Padot-Collins has served on the Fanning Springs City Council for the past two years. Padot-Collins has moved from the area leaving seat two on the City Council vacant.

Anyone living in the City Limits of Fanning Springs wishing to run for Fanning Springs City Council Seat Two must qualify at City Hall between February 11 at 8 a.m. and February 14, 2019 at 4 p.m. The qualifying fee for Seat Two is $120.00.

Fanning Spring City Hall is located at 17651 NW 90 Court, Fanning Springs, FL 32693.

Currently serving on the Fanning Springs City Council are Mayor Howell E. “Trip” Lancaster, III, Seat One Chair “Tommy” J. Darus, III, Seat Three Ginger Russell, Seat Four Jane Jones-Redd and Seat Five John T. McDonald.

If anyone needs further information about the Fanning Springs election please contact Fanning Springs City Hall at 352-463-2855.