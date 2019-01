County School Board honors Bell Volleyball Team

Share !



Left to right, back row, Coach Lisa Barry, School Board Attorney Lindsey Lander, Superintendent Rob Rankin, School Board Member Deen Lancaster, and School Board Member Susan Owens. Middle row, left to right, School Board Member Gina Geiger, Michelle Heilig, Taylor Tompkins, Juliana Whiting, Madison Sapp, Taria Liles, Jillian Cassube, Coach Drue Barry, School Board Member Michelle Walker-Crawford, and School Board Member Christie McElroy. Front row, left to right, Emma Hutto, Shelby Waddle, Melonie Piechocki, Aubrey Brown, Jenna Holley, Kylee Barry, and Jillian Morgan. Not pictured Hailey Pope.

The Gilchrist County School Board honored the Bell Varsity Volleyball team with a plaque at their January meeting. The team was very successful this year, making it to the State Championship playoff. This is the first time that a Bell High School team has made it to a State Championship in the school’s history.