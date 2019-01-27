David Aderholt longtime School Resource Officer retires

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

If you ask almost anyone who came through the Gilchrist County School system in the past 20 years they will know Deputy David Aderholt.

On Thursday, January 17, Sheriff Bobby Schultz and his team gathered in the Sheriff’s Office conference room to honor Deputy Aderholt for a job well done.

Sheriff Schultz told his friends and family that Deputy Aderholt began his career in law enforcement back in 1979 working with the Florida Highway Patrol. Then he worked for the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawtey Police Department. In 1993 Sheriff Jim Floyd hired Deputy Aderholt as an Investigator. Then he became involved with the D.A.R.E program. Sheriff Schultz said, “Deputy Aderholt became known state wide for his work with the D.A.R.E. Program.” The Sheriff went on to praise him for his honesty and dedication.

Deputy Aderholt thanked everyone for showing up and the support he has received through the years. Saying, “I’ve had a wonderful career,” Deputy Aderholt went on to say that the most rewarding part of his career has been working with the youth as a School Resource Officer. He also reported that during his 40 year career he has worked with six different sheriffs.

Deputy Aderholt worked as a School Resource Officer at Bell Elementary School when he retired and he has been replaced by Kit Beasley.