Fundraising dinner a huge success for GCSO

Share !



There wasn’t an empty seat in the house at Cherry’s Seafood and Steak Restaurant in Trenton on the evening of Jan. 28. Residents from Gilchrist and surrounding counties filled each chair at the fundraising dinner and auction hosted by Jeff and Jessica Cherry. The event brought in well over $16,276 which will go to help fund a trip to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in May of 2019.

The restaurant was decorated in a Blue and Black theme to honor the fallen officers and to support local law enforcement. Patrons of the event purchased tickets for the dinner and bid and purchased many wonderful donated items. Local auctioneer Daniel Jerrels worked hard to get the largest bid possible from those attending as they enjoyed a surf and turf dinner. At the end of the evening, the guests enjoyed a time of fellowship and made their way to the tables to place their bids on silent auction items. Jeff and Jessica said they were very happy to help support this fundraising event for Friends of GCSO. Jeff Cherry said, “Jessica and I are pleased to support such a worthy cause and to help our GCSO officers and the families of our fallen heroes.”

Sheriff Bobby Schultz who attended the event said, “Our community never ceases to amaze me. We are truly blessed to live in an area that cares for each other the way ours does. Though we have experienced horrific tragedies, this area refuses to be defined by them. The GCSO is very grateful for all the support and love we received from the community each and everyday.”

The funds raised at this event will help pay the way for the honor guard, as well as law enforcement members and family liaisons to attend the services to be held for Sgt. Ramirez and Deputy Lindsey. The services will be held at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington as their names are added to the wall. Members of GCSO plan to attend these services in DC to honor the GCSO fallen officers and support their families at the services.

Anyone who did not make it to the dinner and wishes to support this cause can take a check made to “Friends of GCSO” to the Sheriff’s Office.