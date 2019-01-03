Geri Cruse retires from local bank

Share !



Geri Cruse retired on December 31 from Capital City Bank in Trenton. Cruse began her banking career in the St. Petersburg area in 1977. She has worked as a Personal Banker with Capital City Bank for over 24 years. Cruse worked for many years at the front of the bank and always greeted those who entered the bank with a smile and a kind word.

When asked what she would miss most about her job Cruse said, “Helping people, I enjoy that.”

She resides in Bell and plans to enjoy her retirement traveling and camping with her husband Al. She also plans to spend time working in the yard and enjoying her grandson who lives very near by.

Cruse’s kindness and cheerful spirit will be missed by the bank’s customers and those she has worked with through the years.