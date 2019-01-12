Grand Opening held at Excellent Carwash

Share !



A large crowd gathered at the new car wash in Trenton on Friday, Jan. 4 to celebrate the opening of the new business.

Regina Kirksey is the new business owner. Kirksey moved to Trenton two years ago from Ft. White. She said she enjoys living here and is excited about her new business venture.

The company, Excellent Carwash, offers a full service car wash and detailing center. They will also pick up a car to wash and or detail it and return it to your home or work place. The second part of the business is a housekeeping business which includes commercial services.

A large group of employees and friends attended the event and enjoyed free hamburgers, chips and a drink. Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce director Stephanie Douglas and Chamber President Denise Hudson were at the event. Also Linda Fu and Denise Joynt of CareerSource Florida Crown attended to wish Kirksey well on her new venture.

The new business is located at 114 NE 10th Street, Suite A on the East side of Trenton, next door to Paul Redd’s silo. The car wash is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours if needed. Excellent Carwash can be reached at (352) 658-8090.