Home destroyed by Fire last week in Fanning Springs

On Tuesday, January 8, 2019 there was a house fire at 3:45 a.m. at 9649 Indiana Street in Fanning Springs.

Gilchrist County Fire Services responded to the fire. According to Fire Chief James Campbell the home of Deborah Veneable was a total loss.

According to Chief Campbell the homeowner woke up to flames in her bedroom and went to her neighbor’s home and they called 911. The fire had spread to the entire mobile home. The fire crews knocked down the fire quickly but the home was a total loss. No injuries were reported and no signs of arson were noted.