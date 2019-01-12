January 10, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Chester C. Chason

Born May 31, 1950, in Jacksonville to William Vassar Chason and Helen Gross Chason. After graduating from Okeechobee High School in 1968 he went into the Air Force and served in Vietnam. After his four year military service, he completed his college education at North Western Oklahoma State University, earning a B.S. and a B.A. degree.

Chester peacefully left his earthly home on December 12th at the age of 68. He will forever be lovingly remembered by his wife of 42 years, Sharon and his children, Larry Chason of Illinois, Yvonne Ulmer of North Carolina, Ben Chason of Gainesville and Cristin Chason, of Keystone Heights.

He will also be remembered by his 13 grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

Chester is also survived by his siblings: Joyce (Bill) Graham of Tallahassee, Robert (Sally) Chason of Live Oak, Christine Straughn of West Palm Beach, Virginia (David) Gilliland of Okeechobee, Helen Chason of Okeechobee, and Sylvia Chason of Tampa.

Chester is preceded in death by his father William (Pops) Chason, his mother Helen Gross Chason, his brothers Charles and Rawley Chason and his sisters Laura Chason-Daniels and Mary Chason.

Chester “Papaw” Chason will always be remembered for his boisterous laugh, love of his family, hard work and dedication to his job, and his willingness to always help anyone in need. The world is a better place for having had him in it.

_________________

Henry Elliott Wilson

Mr. Henry Elliott Wilson, 58, of Old Town passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2019.

Mr. Wilson was born in Nashville, GA on February 21, 1960 to Harold and Dorothy Wilson. He lived the majority of his life in Dixie County and was the former owner and operator of Wilson Marine Service. He was an honorary member of the Crane Bay Hunting Club and was a member of the Suwannee River Baptist Church. He enjoyed race cars, motorcycles, four wheelers and tinkering with anything he could fix. His greatest love was his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Annette Wilson; son, Harold (Stacey) Wilson of Old Town; daughter, Crystal (Dan) Pinkston of Williston; grandchildren, Dusty Wilson, Brylee Wilson, Colby Pinkston and Channing Pinkston; sisters, Judy (Dan) Dyals of Old Town and Susan Grant of Steinhatchee.

Funeral services were held for Mr. Wilson on January 9th at 11:00 a.m. at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chapel in Cross City with Rev. Bobby Lindsey officiating. Interment followed at the Lee Cemetery. A visitation was held at the funeral home between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 8th.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

__________________