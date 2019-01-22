January 17, 2019 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

3.061(new) Domestic Security,

Copies of the proposed new rules, and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard any unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on January 15, 2019 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Publish 12/20/18 - 1/17/19b

__________________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MUHAMMAD AZEEM, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0044-TD

Certificate Number: 68.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 9 BLK A 2ND ADDIT SUW RIV HIGHLANDS SUBD 89/437 111/379 141/407

Assessed to: DOUGLAS WAYNE BONHAM AND SHEILA ANN BONHAM

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT WELCOME HOME LIEN AND DEED INC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0050-TD

Certificate Number: 641.0000

Year of Issuance: 2012

Description of property: LOT 67 PINES ESTATES SUBD 32/44 42/582 136/185 164/27 185/213 251/340 2001/5489 2002/636 2005/5349

Assessed to: BRUNEL AND MARIE ROSE CETOUTE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

_____________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MTAG AS CUSTODIAN FOR CAZ CREE FL II, LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0030-TD

Certificate Number: 749.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 58 APPALOOSA TRAILS SUBD CONT 9.98 AC AND DESC IN MTS AND BDS DESC 172/255

Assessed to: LUIS H AND ROSA SANTIAGO

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT ATCF II FLORIDA-A, LLC MTAG AS CUSTODIAN FOR ATCF, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0031-TD

Certificate Number: 663.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 6 BLK 15 (50 FT X 100 FT) WADE AND BELL 272/547 2008/2940 2010/1425 201221001942

Assessed to: EMMA J HOGAN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT TLGFY, LLC CAPITAL ONE, N.A., AS COLLATER, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0038-TD

Certificate Number: 626.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOTS 3 6 & 7 BLK 2 TRENTON ORIGINAL SURVEY VACATED ALLEY 10 FT 86/243 97/294 100/195 145/121 153/255 154/191 168/153 188/27 2002/299 201421005234

Assessed to: CAROL J KIMBRELL

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CAPITAL ONE CLTRL ASSIGNEE OF FIG 2222 LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0028-TD

Certificate Number: 304.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 16 GILCHRIST GARDEN EST 133/49 136/218 171/387 UTIL EASEMENT 178/551 180/162 181/89 183/602 184/146 198/84 2004/773 2004/4798 2008/3336 2008/4861

Assessed to: STEVEN M SCHALK AND GABRIEL HEMPEL

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT COMIAN XI TAX LEIN FUND LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File#: 18-0034-TD

Certificate Number: 500.0000

Year of Issuance: 2011

Description of property: LOT 5 BLK 14 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES NORTH 154/349 193/317 - 326 193/327

Assessed to: THOMAS VESTER, TIMOTHY VESTER AND RAMONA (VESTER) MONK

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 29th day of January, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

Gilchrist County, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

Deputy Clerk

Publish December 27, January 3, 10 and 17, 2019b

__________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit: On Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner, will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by: Brenda Land, Bruce Jordan, Richard Bihel, Carrie Parker, Belinda Houston, Desirae Thomas, Michael Martin, Judy Lee, Aaron Evans and Sheri Taylor.

Publish January 17th and 24th, 2019

______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

(NO Issues/Items Scheduled)

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish January 17, 2019

______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast, a United Way supported

organization, will be facilitating the Board of Directors bi- monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 6th at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be at the Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast’s main office, 382 N Suncoast Blvd. Crystal River, FL. 34429. Please contact Coalition Staff at 352-563-9939, ext. 263 if you have any questions. Public participation is welcome.

Publish January 17, 2019

______________

Legal Notice

Request for Proposals

The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide administration services for an anticipated State of Florida, Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), awarded under the FFY 2018 application cycle. Procurement and contracting will follow CDBG regulations.

Grant administration services include grant application and complete management, such as, but not limited to: financial management, minority business, enterprise/contract reporting, record keeping, filing, request for funds, amendments and rescoring if needed, identify potential conflicts of interest, attend monitoring visits and prepare responses for any findings, fair housing, updating civil rights profile, revising or drafting required policies, labor standards, procurement of contractor, closeout documents for the project.

Proposals will be considered on an equal competitive basis. No bid or proposal will be accepted from individuals or firms on the convicted vendor list. Each response must be described separately and will be evaluated using the following criteria.

1. Knowledge of state and federal regulations governing the CDBG program – up to 30 points.

2. CDBG experience (1 point for each year the firm has been providing CDBG administration services) – up to 30 points (based on firm’s years in business/ not cumulative individual experience).

3. Approach to task – up to 30 points.

4. Ability to become quickly familiar with local conditions – up to 5 points.

5. Fee – up to 5 points.

6. MBE/WBE shall prevail in the event of a tie – (extra 5 points, only in case of a tie).

Proposals for administration services must indicate a fee for the service. Please quote your fee as a lump sum with an explanation of the basis for the fee. Certified MBE/WBE firms are encouraged to submit certification documents with their proposals.

An original and six (6) copies of sealed proposals, must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “CDBG Services” must be received by 2:00 p.m. on February 7, 2019, at Office of the County Administrator, 209 South East First Street Trenton, Florida 32693. Evaluation and selection of proposals will occur in accordance with CDBG requirements. A committee appointed by the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners will rank the proposals. Rankings will be present to the Board of County Commissioners at the regular scheduled Board of County Commissioner meeting on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. The meeting facility is located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive any minor informalities or minor irregularities in the proposal process, all things being considered equal.

GILCHRIST COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYMENT, FAIR HOUSING,

AND HANDICAP ACCESS JURISDICTION. SECTION 3 AND WBE/MBE FIRMS ARE ENCOURAGED TO PROPOSE.

Publish January 17 and 24, 2019

_______________

NATURE COAST REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY

NOTICE OF BOARD

MEETING

The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comments at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting.

For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498-1426 or by email at cheyenne.stemple@dixie.fl.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Stemple at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498-1426 at least two days prior to the date of the meeting.

Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based.

Published January 17, 2019

________________